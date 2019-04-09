The Yountville Veterans Home seeks to build a 240-bed nursing home.
The Home, which is the largest and oldest in the state with about 850 residents, has three state-licensed care facilities on campus, including two skilled nursing facilities, one of which provides support for residents with dementia, Alzheimer's disease or traumatic brain injuries.
It's more expensive to renovate those facilities than it is to build a new buildings, said Fred Just, campus administrator.
"It's come to a time where we definitely need a new building," he said. "It's important to continue to provide the great level of service that we provide."
The new facility would combine all three of the existing facilities and create one with kitchens, dining rooms, exam rooms, nurses' stations, laundry facilities and more, according to a project proposal posted online by officials with the federal Department of Veterans Affairs and its state counterpart, known as CalVet. Construction is expected to begin in 2021.
Officials estimate the 285,000-square foot home would sit on nine of the campus' 615 acres, in a wooded corner of the campus behind Eisenhower Hall and the Holderman building. Structures and memorial gardens are located there, according to the proposal. An additional 80 to 100 new staff members might be hired in addition to the 950 staff who currently work at the home, officials wrote.
The building could cost $300 million, depending on how things play out during the design process, Just said.
CalVet wrote in a letter to residents that the campus has been looking to build a new skilled nursing facility for years.
Skilled nursing facilities are the most common type of nursing home in the state and provide skilled care to patients who need help over an extended period of time, according to the California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform.
State and federal laws require CalVet, with the help of the state General Services Real Estate Division, to analyze the land parcel and determine what impact the building could have on the natural landscape before breaking ground. Officials must determine how to proceed after those reports come in — federal law requires CalVet to conduct another environmental report if initial findings indicate the project would significantly impact the environment.
Some residents would be displaced ahead of the construction process, but CalVet would seek to do so with minimal disruption, the department wrote in the letter.
The campus is also hoping to utilize telemedicine, or allowing patients and health care professionals to schedule a visit over a phone or video call, Just said. He envisions a system where patients can speak with doctors or family, and receive entertainment on a screen in front of their bed.
Public comments are accepted through 5 p.m. on April 14.