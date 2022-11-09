Veterans, service members get free Veterans Day use of Napa County state parks

REGISTER STAFF
The Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District will offer free day use at local state parks to military veterans and active-duty service members Friday, in observance of Veterans Day, the district announced in a news release.
Free veteran and active-duty admission will be available at Bothe-Napa Valley State Park, Bale Grist Mill State Historic Park and Robert Louis Stevenson State Park. The three Upvalley recreation areas are operated by the open space district through an agreement with the state Department of Parks and Recreation.
For information about the parks and available services, call 707-942-4575 or email
stateparks@ncrposd.org.
Residents gathered in downtown Napa to salute former service members Thursday, as in-person Veterans Day events resumed following their cancellations in 2020.
Howard Yune, Register video
Photos: Former service members remembered in Napa on Veterans Day
Chaplain Kate MacPherson of American Legion Post 113 saluted the U.S. and Legion flags during Napa's Veterans Day ceremony on Thursday.
Spectators at Thursday's Veterans Day observance in downtown Napa, including the honor guard of American Legion Post 113, lowered their heads in prayer during a benediction that closed the 35-minute ceremony. The event was one of two public gatherings in Napa County to mark the holiday, along with a ceremony in American Canyon.
A spectator at Thursday's Veterans Day ceremony in downtown Napa added a gaiter emblazoned with the Veterans of Foreign Wars seal to his American Legion cap. The observance at Veterans Memorial Park was the first to mark the holiday in the city since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
More than 150 people gathered Thursday morning at Veterans Memorial Park for Napa's Veterans Day observance, the city's first public celebration of the holiday since before the COVID-19 pandemic's emergence in early 2020.
The honor guard of American Legion Post 113 carried the U.S. and post flags into the amphitheater of Veterans Memorial Park to open the Veterans Day ceremony Thursday morning in downtown Napa. The event was the city's first public observance of the holiday since 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic that shut down most mass gatherings across California and the nation.
A suite of patriotic tunes sung Thursday morning at Napa's Veterans Day observance included "The Yankee Doodle Boy," from the 1904 Broadway musical "Little Johnny Jones." More than 150 people, including veterans from various branches of the military, attended the ceremony, which was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A "missing man" table was set up in the Veterans Memorial Park amphitheater for Napa's annual Veterans Day ceremony on Thursday. Symbolism in the arrangement includes a white tablecloth for purity, a red rose for the blood shed by service members, and a lemon slice to recognize the bitterness endured by soldiers taken prisoner, according to Sandy Allen-Carte, a Daughters of the American Revolution regent who spoke at the event.
The honor guard of Napa's American Legion Post 113 opened the city's annual Veterans Day ceremony on Thursday, with more than 150 people present at the Veterans Memorial Park amphitheater.
A restored military Jeep was parked on Main Street in downtown Napa, just outside Veterans Memorial Park, during the city's annual Veterans Day observance Thursday morning.
