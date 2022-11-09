 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Veterans, service members get free Veterans Day use of Napa County state parks

Picnic areas

Picnic areas are green again in Bothe-Napa Valley State Park. 

 Kathleen Scavone

The Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District will offer free day use at local state parks to military veterans and active-duty service members Friday, in observance of Veterans Day, the district announced in a news release.

Free veteran and active-duty admission will be available at Bothe-Napa Valley State Park, Bale Grist Mill State Historic Park and Robert Louis Stevenson State Park. The three Upvalley recreation areas are operated by the open space district through an agreement with the state Department of Parks and Recreation.

For information about the parks and available services, call 707-942-4575 or email stateparks@ncrposd.org.

Residents gathered in downtown Napa to salute former service members Thursday, as in-person Veterans Day events resumed following their cancellations in 2020.
