Veterans, service members get free Veterans Day use of Napa County state parks

The Napa County Regional Park and Open Space District will offer free day use at local state parks to military veterans and active-duty service members Friday, in observance of Veterans Day, the district announced in a news release.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Free veteran and active-duty admission will be available at Bothe-Napa Valley State Park, Bale Grist Mill State Historic Park and Robert Louis Stevenson State Park. The three Upvalley recreation areas are operated by the open space district through an agreement with the state Department of Parks and Recreation.

For information about the parks and available services, call 707-942-4575 or email stateparks@ncrposd.org.