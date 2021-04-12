Victorian home next to Napa's Fuller Park to get new owner

Some 133 years after it was built, the stately Victorian that overlooks a corner of Fuller Park in Napa will soon have a new owner.
In March, owners Paul and Julie Luckcuck placed the home, known as the Spencer House, on the market for $1.595 million. Today, the property, at 705 and 707 Seminary St., is in escrow, said Paul Luckcuck.
The name of the buyer is not yet public, but that person intends to keep it as a multi-family home, said listing agent Realtor Marcia Hadeler.
Many years ago, the home was divided into four units. Today it includes one studio, two one-bedroom units and one two-bedroom unit.
Unlike some older Napa Victorian homes, it has been modernized inside. Renovations include kitchens, cabinets and Quartz countertops. Bathroom updates included restoration of the antique claw-foot bathtubs. Each unit has its own laundry.
Paul Luckcuck said they bought the home right after the 2014 Napa earthquake, but the property was not damaged.
What drew them to the Spencer House as a real estate investment?
“We just like Victorian houses,” said Luckcuck. “One of the charms of Napa” is that the city is said to have a large collection of Victorian homes, he said. The Luckcucks did not live in the Spencer House.
Some other Napa historic homes have come up for sale in recent months and years.
Just three houses down Seminary Street, another historic Napa home is also for sale, for $2.1 million. It was built in 1892 for William Andrews, a miller and then a Napa grocery store owner. The two-and-a-half story home is located at 741 Seminary St. It was most recently the Sanza family home.
The George Goodman, Jr. home at 492 Randolph St. was sold in 2016 for $1.3 million. The single family home had been divided into separate units at one point. After 2016, it underwent a multi-year renovation and recently reopened as a luxury inn called The George.
The Judge Johnson and Sarah Horrell House at 554 Randolph St. in downtown Napa recently sold for $3 million. Like the Goodman home, it too had been divided into separate units, and then converted back into a single family home.
Meanwhile, the Luckcucks spent some time researching the history of the Spencer House, which may have also been called the Perry House at one point.
It originally belonged to Dennis Spencer, “a distinguished attorney” in Napa from the 1870s until his death in 1896.
Dennis Spencer was the son of Dwight Spencer, one of Napa’s founding fathers. Dwight Spencer is the man responsible for what is known as Napa’s Spencer’s Addition, or what most Napans know of today as the Alphabet Streets.
In 1889, Dennis Spencer and his wife Helen took up residence in the new house at 705 Seminary St., one year after it is estimated to have been built.
As if anticipating Porchfest by 122 years, they threw a lavish party at that time for their friends and prominent members of Napa society.
In addition to musicians, their party included literary readings, oodles of fresh flowers, trees, lanterns and even canary birds.
Dennis Spencer’s life was cut short by a stroke in 1896; he was only in his early 50s.
His funeral in Napa was reportedly attended by so many people that only about a quarter of them could fit in St. Mary’s Church and the procession to Tulocay Cemetery was over a mile in length.
