Victorian home next to Napa's Fuller Park to get new owner

Meanwhile, the Luckcucks spent some time researching the history of the Spencer House, which may have also been called the Perry House at one point.

It originally belonged to Dennis Spencer, “a distinguished attorney” in Napa from the 1870s until his death in 1896.

Dennis Spencer was the son of Dwight Spencer, one of Napa’s founding fathers. Dwight Spencer is the man responsible for what is known as Napa’s Spencer’s Addition, or what most Napans know of today as the Alphabet Streets.

In 1889, Dennis Spencer and his wife Helen took up residence in the new house at 705 Seminary St., one year after it is estimated to have been built.

As if anticipating Porchfest by 122 years, they threw a lavish party at that time for their friends and prominent members of Napa society.

In addition to musicians, their party included literary readings, oodles of fresh flowers, trees, lanterns and even canary birds.

Dennis Spencer’s life was cut short by a stroke in 1896; he was only in his early 50s.

His funeral in Napa was reportedly attended by so many people that only about a quarter of them could fit in St. Mary’s Church and the procession to Tulocay Cemetery was over a mile in length.

