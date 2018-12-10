Footage from a body-mounted video camera illustrates a five-minute foot chase and a struggle over a rifle between David Alejandro Molina and the Napa Police officer who shot and killed him last week, the agency announced Monday afternoon.
In a news conference at City Hall, Chief Robert Plummer shared portions of a 16-minute clip taken from a camera worn by Officer Christopher Simas shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday. The video depicts the officer’s attempts to detain the 27-year-old Molina in response to a reported brandishing of a handgun near Soscol Avenue – including repeated orders for Molina to stop running and raise his hands – before officer and suspect grappled for control of Simas’ police-issued AR-15 rifle, Plummer told reporters, saying the struggle began as Simas was trying to handcuff Molina.
The footage shown Monday, interspersed with a PowerPoint presentation showing a timeline of the incident, is often dark and chaotic and does not appear to clearly show either man pulling a trigger. But several gunshots are clearly audible from the scene of the incident near the Vineyard Terrace apartments on Soscol and Stonehouse Drive. Police said Molina fired eight or nine shots while trying to grab control of the AR-15 before it jammed.
Seconds later, Simas regained and re-racked the rifle, and when Molina charged at him, the officer fired five rounds, four of which struck the suspect, Plummer said. Emergency medical responders declared Molina dead at the scene at 2:05 a.m.
A revolver belonging to Molina was found 75 feet away from where he died, according to Plummer.
The shooting remains under investigation by the Napa County Sheriff’s Office and the county’s Major Crimes Task Force. Simas has been on paid administrative leave since the incident, in line with department policy after officer-involved shootings.
The death of Molina marks Napa Police’s first high-profile use of the body-camera and video storage system recently put into service at the department.
After a five-month equipment trial and gaining the City Council’s go-ahead in September, Napa Police began rolling out body-worn video cameras and digital evidence storage under a five-year contract with Arizona-based Axon. According to Plummer, some 80 officers have been equipped over the past month with the pocket-size 5-ounce cameras, which come in versions that can be mounted either on the shoulder or the chest.
Each device captures video of officers’ dealings with suspects and other people, and comes with a desktop dock that offloads footage into a cloud-based evidence storage network.
No footage from the body cameras can be deleted or redacted, Plummer said in September. Footage is stored on Evidence.com, a password-protected website operated by Axon.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.