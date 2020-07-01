Videos and livestreaming will enable Napa residents to celebrate the Fourth of July

Videos and livestreaming will enable Napa residents to celebrate the Fourth of July

Napa Fourth of July parade 2019

This is how Napa celebrated the Fourth of July at a downtown parade last year. This year all the action will be on Facebook on Saturday morning.

 Jennifer Huffman, Register file photo

Cancellation of this year’s Fourth of July Parade has not stopped Napa Sunrise Rotary from providing a virtual event that everyone is invited to watch via Facebook. You need not be a Facebook member to stream the event at facebook.com/napasunriserotary 

Last year’s parade participants, members of the Napa City Council and others who expressed an interest were invited to submit videos showcasing their patriotic spirit.

The two-and-a-half hour program begins at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 4. Participants include Scott Sedgley, Napa Valley College Chorale, Blue Oak School, Children’s Museum of Napa Valley, the Lake Park neighborhood and the Napa Fire Department

At 9:15, a flag ceremony will be livestreamed, including the national anthem by Studio G.

The parade video begins at 9:50 and includes Hugh Linn, Pepperettes, Sedgley, Kerri Dorman, Devon Avery, Beth Painter, Mary Luros, Daughters of the American Revolution, Jameson Animal Rescue Ranch, Barbara Nemko, Napa School of Music, Napa County 4-H and Mayor Jill Techel.

At approximately 10:30, award presentations will be livestreamed for Best Parade Costume, Best Dressed Pet, and President’s Award for Best Entry.

This program was created by Napa Sunrise Rotary and Caleb Sutter + 1700 Films.com. The parade committee includes Mike Murray, Devereaux Smith, Janet Brown, Robert Van Der Velde, Bernie Narvaez, Adam Ghisletta, Scott Huen, Brenda Burke, Katie Anderson, and Brian Dodd. 

