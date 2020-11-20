Vine bus broadsided on Highway 29 in American Canyon

A Vine bus entering Highway 29 from Rio Del Mar, intending to go northbound, was broadsided by a southbound pickup truck that apparently ran a red light, police reported.
There were passengers on the bus, but none were hurt, Police Chief Oscar Ortiz said. The driver of the pickup sustained moderate injuries and was taken to a local hospital, he said.
The incident occurred at 1:30 p.m. and tied up traffic. Napa County issued a Nixle alert advising traffic to avoid the area.
The pickup, which was towing an empty cargo trailer, hit the bus in the middle, but there were no passengers sitting in this area, Ortiz said.
The collision remains under investigation.
