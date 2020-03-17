Vine reduces Napa Valley bus service because of COVID-19

Vine Transit is reducing bus service to try to help slow the spread of COVID-19, though Napa County as of Monday had no confirmed cases.
Risk to the general riding public remains low, but health recommendations are shifting to mitigation of transmission, a Vine press release said.The bus service is making changes starting Tuesday, March 17, to Sunday, April 5, 2020:
- Vine Transit routes A -H, 10 and 11 will have weekday service on a Saturday schedule. Route 10 will not stop at the Veterans Home. Express routes 10X, 11X, 21 and 29 that go to such destinations as BART and the Vallejo ferry will have normal service. Napa Valley College will be served only at passenger request.
- The American Canyon Transit shuttle will have normal Monday-Friday hours from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with no fixed route service.
- Calistoga Shuttle will end service early on Fridays and Saturdays. Hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:15 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday.
- St Helena Shuttle will end service early on Friday and Saturday and have no Sunday service. Hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:15 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, with no fixed route service.
- Yountville Trolley will end service early Monday through Saturday. Hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, with no Veterans Home service.
“We are assessing the situation daily and further changes may be warranted,” a Vine press release said. “Rest assured, we are monitoring this developing situation closely, staying in regular contact with local officials, federal agencies, health organizations, and other experts."
Visit www.nvta.ca.gov and www.vinetransit.com for updates. Vine Transit is managed by the Napa Valley Transportation Authority.
