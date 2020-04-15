Vine to go on-demand in Napa amid COVID-19 plunge in riders

Napa Vine bus service will deal with plunging ridership and revenues in a COVID-19 world by going to an on-demand system for routes within the city of Napa on April 27.
No longer will riders for local routes A through H have to consult the bus schedule. Instead, they will set up a pick-up time using the RidetheVine App or phone. The Vine will await their call.
Riders will still catch and exit the bus at bus stops. Buses won’t come to their house doors. But transfers will be a thing of the past, unless the trip also involves using regional or express buses that will still have fixed routes and schedules.
“I can’t say for certain, but this might be the biggest on-demand experiment in the country,” Napa Valley Transportation Authority Executive Director Kate Miller said.
It will certainly be the largest on-demand service area attempted in the Bay Area, other than for Americans with Disabilities Act transit services, she added.
On-demand service in Napa will be the latest Vine step to deal with state and county COVID-19 shelter-at-home orders. The system has already waived fares to reduce interaction between riders and drivers and reduced hours.
“There are very few people riding the bus,” Miller said. “There are people who have no other mobility options than riding the bus right now.”
The Vine will still use 35-foot-long buses, but with a limit of five riders per bus. Riders will get in from the rear of the bus when possible to protect both drivers and passengers, Miller said.
“You won’t have the bus to yourself,” Miller said. “There are other riders if they’re going the same direction.”
Hours of service will be 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The Vine already has on-demand service in American Canyon, Calistoga, St. Helena and Yountville. The service goal is a wait time of no more than 30 minutes.
With the new city of Napa on-demand regime, the hope is to also have a 30-minute wait-time standard for riders contacting the Vine, Miller said. However, riders who know in advance the time they need to be somewhere can order their ride a day earlier, she said.
Once the wait time consistently exceeds an hour, the Vine will consider returning to a fixed route, making a partial return to a fixed route or adding buses.
The Vine will use the on-demand system within the city of Napa for at least three months. Having a permanent on-demand system for the entire city or a permanent on-demand system for parts of the city is a possibility, an NVTA report said.
"We'll have real data as the economy starts coming back," Miller said.
Bus ridership for city of Napa routes during the last week of March fell 65 percent from the same week in 2019. Miller said the drop is probably closer to 90 percent in April.
Local transit receives 12% of its revenues from fares, 55% from Transportation Development Act funds based on sales tax, 17% from Federal Transit Administration funds, 12% from State Transit Assistance funds and 4% from bridge tolls.
Tiding the transit system over as many of these revenue sources plunge amid the COVID-19 recession is an expected $2.7 million from federal stimulus funds.
“That will help get us through the next three to four months of operation,” Miller said.
