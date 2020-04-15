Vine to go on-demand in Napa amid COVID-19 plunge in riders

The Vine will still use 35-foot-long buses, but with a limit of five riders per bus. Riders will get in from the rear of the bus when possible to protect both drivers and passengers, Miller said.

“You won’t have the bus to yourself,” Miller said. “There are other riders if they’re going the same direction.”

Hours of service will be 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The Vine already has on-demand service in American Canyon, Calistoga, St. Helena and Yountville. The service goal is a wait time of no more than 30 minutes.

With the new city of Napa on-demand regime, the hope is to also have a 30-minute wait-time standard for riders contacting the Vine, Miller said. However, riders who know in advance the time they need to be somewhere can order their ride a day earlier, she said.

Once the wait time consistently exceeds an hour, the Vine will consider returning to a fixed route, making a partial return to a fixed route or adding buses.

The Vine will use the on-demand system within the city of Napa for at least three months. Having a permanent on-demand system for the entire city or a permanent on-demand system for parts of the city is a possibility, an NVTA report said.