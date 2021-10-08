Vine Trail looks to NapaSan to help provide another link

NapaSan uses the Somky Ranch as a place to spread biosolids. This is treated solids removed from sewage at the adjacent wastewater treatment plant.

Biosolids have to go somewhere. Some Bay Area sewer districts ship the material to the Montezuma Hills in Solano County to be used as rangeland fertilizer, a practice allowed by the Environmental Protection Agency. Some districts ship the material to landfills to be used as daily cover.

NapaSan owns local ranchland near its treatment plant where it spreads biosolids as a fertilizer. The question for the district is how a bike/pedestrian trail would mix with Somky ranch.

A 50-foot setback from the trail would be needed, NapaSan General Manager Tim Healy said. That’s in addition to a 15-foot swath of easement needed for the Vine Trail itself.

Put all that together over the 1.4 miles, and it comes to about 9 acres of ranchland, he said.

“We’d be losing some of our best property for biosolids,” Healy said. “Some of the other ranch really isn’t useable because of wetlands and other things on it.”

The NapaSan Board of Directors didn't see this as disqualifying the Vine Trail Coalition's request.