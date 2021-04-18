Vine Trail looks to new funding sources for Yountville-to-St. Helena segment

He sees the proposed trail as being well-used by local residents, both for recreation and bike commutes, as are other segments. For example, he said, 1,300 wine industry employees work within a half-mile of the proposed trail.

The Yountville-to-St. Helena segment would be a major piece of the planned, 47-mile-long Vine Trail route from Vallejo to Calistoga. Most of the trail already exists from south Napa to Yountville.

Users would access the Yountville-to-St. Helena segment at Highway 29 and Madison Street in Yountville. They would follow the Napa Valley Wine Train route on the west side of Highway 29 to Whitehall Lane, then follow Highway 29 route on to St. Helena.

Meanwhile, progress is being made on other planned Vine Trail segments:

• Soscol Avenue — About 12 miles of trail already exist from the southern city of Napa through Yountville. However, a .35-mile gap exists between First Street and Vallejo Street in Napa.

The route is to go along Soscol Avenue, with a widened section of what is now sidewalk to become the Vine Trail. A short stretch of planned path near Vallejo Street will veer away from Soscol Avenue and run adjacent to the Napa Valley Wine Train tracks.