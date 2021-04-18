 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vine Trail looks to new funding sources for Yountville-to-St. Helena segment
alert top story
Transportation

Vine Trail looks to new funding sources for Yountville-to-St. Helena segment

{{featured_button_text}}
Napa Valley Vine Trail

Runners pass in opposite directions on the Yountville section of the Vine Trail during the 2018 Napa Valley Resolution Run in Yountville. The Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition is trying to find the necessary $16 million to extend the trail to St. Helena.

 Barry Eberling, Register file photo

One funding door is closing for a key, proposed Napa Valley Vine Trail segment through the heart of scenic wine country, but others are possibly opening.

Local transportation officials had hoped to secure a $10 million state Active Transportation Program grant toward the $16 million extension of the trail between Yountville and St. Helena. Then bikers and walkers might have been able to use the new path as soon as 2026.

But the project, covering 8.2 miles, failed in February to secure the grant with round one of the funding. Now it looks like the same negative result for round two.

Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) staff is recommending eight projects receive a total of $37 million and the Vine Trail isn’t one of them. It’s not even on the contingency list.

“They only gave out very few grants this time,” Vine Trail Coalition Executive Director Philip Sales said. “The pot of money was very small.”

MTC reported receiving 61 applications from Bay Area communities totaling $356 million, about 10 times the available money.

Transportation officials a few months ago said failure to secure a grant this year could mean waiting until 2025 to try again, when the state once again awards Active Transportation Program grants. 

But the situation could be changing. Sales said it looks like another round of Active Transportation Program grants could be available in 2022.

“It’s sort of opened up the horizon,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, might be able to secure a $3 million federal earmark for the Vine Trail, Sales said. If that happened, money would be used for final engineering and environmental studies and right-of-way work to a create shovel-ready project.

Then the Vine Trail segment would need a $7 million Active Transportation Program grant, which would be easier to secure than $10 million, Sales said. In addition, the nonprofit Vine Trail Coalition would contribute $2 million and the county could contribute $4 million for that $16 million total.

A possible perception he'd like to avoid among grant-dispensers is that this Vine Trail segment through the heart of Napa Valley would be primarily a tourist trail, Sales said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“It’s kind of unfortunate, but they kind of paint you with their impression of what Napa is about, other than what the reality is,” he said.

He sees the proposed trail as being well-used by local residents, both for recreation and bike commutes, as are other segments. For example, he said, 1,300 wine industry employees work within a half-mile of the proposed trail.

The Yountville-to-St. Helena segment would be a major piece of the planned, 47-mile-long Vine Trail route from Vallejo to Calistoga. Most of the trail already exists from south Napa to Yountville.

Users would access the Yountville-to-St. Helena segment at Highway 29 and Madison Street in Yountville. They would follow the Napa Valley Wine Train route on the west side of Highway 29 to Whitehall Lane, then follow Highway 29 route on to St. Helena.

Meanwhile, progress is being made on other planned Vine Trail segments:

• Soscol Avenue — About 12 miles of trail already exist from the southern city of Napa through Yountville. However, a .35-mile gap exists between First Street and Vallejo Street in Napa.

The route is to go along Soscol Avenue, with a widened section of what is now sidewalk to become the Vine Trail. A short stretch of planned path near Vallejo Street will veer away from Soscol Avenue and run adjacent to the Napa Valley Wine Train tracks.

The estimated $1.1 million project is out to bid and the bid opening is to be April 27, said Rosalba Ramirez, acting senior civil engineer for the city of Napa. Construction is tentatively set to begin in June.

Napa worked with the developer of the historic Borreo building renovation to create a widened travel path for the Vine Trail along Soscol Avenue near Third Street in 2018. Stone Brewing occupies the Borreo Building.

• St. Helena-to-Calistoga — Another major piece of the Vine Trail is to be a $10 million, 8.2-mile segment between St. Helena and Calistoga. Sales said construction could begin this fall.

• Vallejo ferry-to-American Canyon — Construction could start next year, Sales said. The $7 million project consists not only of 4.2 miles of Vine Trail, but also a connection for the San Francisco Bay Trail.

Take a Walk through the Rail Arts District in Napa

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senior royals walk in the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral procession

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News