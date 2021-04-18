Vine Trail looks to new funding sources for Yountville-to-St. Helena segment

One funding door is closing for a key, proposed Napa Valley Vine Trail segment through the heart of scenic wine country, but others are possibly opening.
Local transportation officials had hoped to secure a $10 million state Active Transportation Program grant toward the $16 million extension of the trail between Yountville and St. Helena. Then bikers and walkers might have been able to use the new path as soon as 2026.
But the project, covering 8.2 miles, failed in February to secure the grant with round one of the funding. Now it looks like the same negative result for round two.
Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) staff is recommending eight projects receive a total of $37 million and the Vine Trail isn’t one of them. It’s not even on the contingency list.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
“They only gave out very few grants this time,” Vine Trail Coalition Executive Director Philip Sales said. “The pot of money was very small.”
MTC reported receiving 61 applications from Bay Area communities totaling $356 million, about 10 times the available money.
Transportation officials a few months ago said failure to secure a grant this year could mean waiting until 2025 to try again, when the state once again awards Active Transportation Program grants.
But the situation could be changing. Sales said it looks like another round of Active Transportation Program grants could be available in 2022.
“It’s sort of opened up the horizon,” he said.
Meanwhile, Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, might be able to secure a $3 million federal earmark for the Vine Trail, Sales said. If that happened, money would be used for final engineering and environmental studies and right-of-way work to a create shovel-ready project.
Then the Vine Trail segment would need a $7 million Active Transportation Program grant, which would be easier to secure than $10 million, Sales said. In addition, the nonprofit Vine Trail Coalition would contribute $2 million and the county could contribute $4 million for that $16 million total.
A possible perception he'd like to avoid among grant-dispensers is that this Vine Trail segment through the heart of Napa Valley would be primarily a tourist trail, Sales said.
“It’s kind of unfortunate, but they kind of paint you with their impression of what Napa is about, other than what the reality is,” he said.
He sees the proposed trail as being well-used by local residents, both for recreation and bike commutes, as are other segments. For example, he said, 1,300 wine industry employees work within a half-mile of the proposed trail.
The Yountville-to-St. Helena segment would be a major piece of the planned, 47-mile-long Vine Trail route from Vallejo to Calistoga. Most of the trail already exists from south Napa to Yountville.
Users would access the Yountville-to-St. Helena segment at Highway 29 and Madison Street in Yountville. They would follow the Napa Valley Wine Train route on the west side of Highway 29 to Whitehall Lane, then follow Highway 29 route on to St. Helena.
Meanwhile, progress is being made on other planned Vine Trail segments:
• Soscol Avenue — About 12 miles of trail already exist from the southern city of Napa through Yountville. However, a .35-mile gap exists between First Street and Vallejo Street in Napa.
The route is to go along Soscol Avenue, with a widened section of what is now sidewalk to become the Vine Trail. A short stretch of planned path near Vallejo Street will veer away from Soscol Avenue and run adjacent to the Napa Valley Wine Train tracks.
The estimated $1.1 million project is out to bid and the bid opening is to be April 27, said Rosalba Ramirez, acting senior civil engineer for the city of Napa. Construction is tentatively set to begin in June.
Napa worked with the developer of the historic Borreo building renovation to create a widened travel path for the Vine Trail along Soscol Avenue near Third Street in 2018. Stone Brewing occupies the Borreo Building.
• St. Helena-to-Calistoga — Another major piece of the Vine Trail is to be a $10 million, 8.2-mile segment between St. Helena and Calistoga. Sales said construction could begin this fall.
• Vallejo ferry-to-American Canyon — Construction could start next year, Sales said. The $7 million project consists not only of 4.2 miles of Vine Trail, but also a connection for the San Francisco Bay Trail.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
From poverty to Stanford: One Napan's journey thanks to If Given A Chance.
The Planning Commission urges developers of Soscol Square, which is to host Kohl's and Chick-fil-A, to upgrade the Napa shopping center's design.
The Olney family is being sued for the wrongful death of a man who died when a vehicle crashed into an irrigation pond at their property in 2020.
A well-known and historic downtown Napa house, home to an early city businessman and later Napan Francis “Jeep” Sanza and his family, has been…
Take a sneak peek inside a new Napa tiki bar, Wilfred's Lounge, planned to open this summer.
This Napa family has made a great escape: they're living on and sailing a catamaran, going where the wind takes them. Right now, that's the Bahamas.
A trio of “luxury lofts” — homes that could sell for as much as $2 million each — have been proposed for a downtown Napa block.
The vast majority of individuals who originally tested positive received negative retests. State officials are conducting separate retesting i…
Napa council votes for 30-foot buffer at Planned Parenthood center after years of abortion demonstrations
The council framed the issue as involving public safety, not free speech. Demonstrators can still protest, but must observe new boundaries, th…
The controversial residential placement of an elderly man classified as a sexually violent predator took a dramatic turn Monday when a judge o…
Photos: Check out Napa's most expensive home sold in March: 405 Jefferson St.
Napa's most expensive home sold March 2021
Napa's most expensive home sold March 2021
Napa's most expensive home sold March 2021
Napa's most expensive home sold March 2021
Napa's most expensive home sold March 2021
Napa's most expensive home sold March 2021
Napa's most expensive home sold March 2021
Napa's most expensive home sold March 2021
Napa's most expensive home sold March 2021
Napa's most expensive home sold March 2021
Napa's most expensive home sold March 2021
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.