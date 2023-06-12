Vine Transit is offering unlimited rides for youth ages 6 to 18 this summer via a $20 bus pass, The Napa Valley Transportation Authority announced Monday.
The pass — usable across a three-month period that spans June 15 to August 15 — will apply to rides throughout the existing VINE Transit bus network. That means pass users can ride the north and south through Napa County, from Calistoga to American Canyon, or further south to Vallejo or the El Cerrito Del Norte BART station.
“Whether your child wants to visit a Calistoga concert in the park, explore Napa’s River-to-Ridge Trail, or go to a swim lesson in American Canyon, we’ve got them covered,” said NVTA Executive Director Kate Miller in a news release. “For families who want to take transit even further to services like BART, Amtrak, or the Vallejo Ferry, the savings can add up. Visiting friends and exploring the Napa Valley has never been more affordable.”
Those interested in purchasing a pass are asked to either call Vine Transit customer service at 707-251-2800 or visit the customer service office at 625 Burnell Street in Napa.
Early Tuesday morning this car caught fire while traveling on Soscol Avenue. The owner, who was not injured, said he wasn't sure how the fire started. A small propane container reportedly exploded. The fire was hot enough to melt the tires on the vehicle.
Jennifer Huffman, Register
PHOTOS: Best of BottleRock Napa Valley 2023
Fans watch Smashing Pumpkins perform on the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
Fans cheer as Post Malone performs on the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
The Red Hot Chili Peppers perform on Day 3 of BottleRock Napa Valley on Sunday, May 28.
Nick Otto, Register
Fans cheer as they watch Lil Nas X perform at BottleRock Napa Valley on Sunday, May 28.
Nick Otto, Register
The Red Hot Chili Peppers perform on Day 3 of BottleRock Napa Valley on Sunday, May 28.
Nick Otto Register,
The Red Hot Chili Peppers perform on Day 3 of BottleRock Napa Valley on Sunday, May 28.
Nick Otto, Register
Wu-Tang Clan performs on Day 3 of BottleRock Napa Valley on Sunday, May 28.
Nick Otto, Register
Fans cheer as they watch Wu-Tang Clan perform on day 3 of BottleRock Napa Valley Sunday, May 28.
Nick Otto, Register
Sheryl Crow performs on Day 3 of BottleRock Napa Valley on Sunday, May 28.
Nick Otto, Register
Sheryl Crow performs on Day 3 of BottleRock Napa Valley on Sunday, May 28.
Nick Otto, Register
Caamp performs on Day 3 of BottleRock Napa Valley on Sunday, May 28.
Nick Otto, Register
Wu-Tang Clan performs on Day 3 of BottleRock Napa Valley on Sunday, May 28.
Nick Otto, Register
Fans cheer as they watch Duran Duran perform at BottleRock Napa Valley on Saturday, May 28.
Nick Otto, Register
Festival goers are seen on the grounds at BottleRock Napa Valley on Saturday, May 27.
Nick Otto, Register
A scene from inside The Club by Liquid Death as BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday May 27.
Nick Otto, Register
A security guard with earphones watches the crowd as Lizzo performs at BottleRock Napa Valley on Saturday May 27.
Nick Otto, Register
A.J. Ackleson dances with folded fan at BottleRock Napa Valley on Saturday, May 27.
Nick Otto, Register
Fans cheered at the Napa Valley Expo as Post Malone performed on the opening night of BottleRock May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
Chef Roy Choi, left, along with Dogstar band members Keanu Reeves and Robert Mailhouse interact with crowd at the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage at BottleRock Napa Valley Saturday May 27.
Nick Otto, Register
A festival goer is seen enjoying the silent disco on day one of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday as the weather warmed up and the crowds continued to grow.
Nick Otto, Register
Festival goers are seen drawing on a rainbow board inside the LittleRockers Zone at BottleRock Napa Valley on Saturday, May 27.
Nick Otto, Register
Post Malone performs on the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto Register
People are seen getting a ride in a pedi-cab as they leave BottleRock Napa Valley on the third and final day Sunday, May 28.
Nick Otto, Register
BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday as the weather warmed up and the crowds continued to grow.
Nick Otto, Register
BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday as the weather warmed up and the crowds continued to grow.
Nick Otto, Register
BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday as the weather warmed up and the crowds continued to grow.
Nick Otto, Register
BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday as the weather warmed up and the crowds continued to grow.
Nick Otto, Register
BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday as the weather warmed up and the crowds continued to grow.
Nick Otto, Register
At least five groups of BottleRock spectators have traveled to Napa by boat and docked at the Napa Valley Yacht Club for this year's music festival.
Nick Otto, Register
Dog Star bassist Keanu Reeves is seen playing at BottleRock Napa Valley on Saturday, May 27.
Nick Otto, Register
Fans watch Lizzo perform at BottleRock Napa Valley on Saturday May 27.
Nick Otto Register
Leon Bridges performs on the second day of BottleRock Napa Valley Saturday, May 27.
Nick Otto Register
Lizzo performed at BottleRock Napa Valley on May 27, the second night of the festival.
Nick Otto, Register
Lizzo performs at BottleRock Napa Valley on Saturday May 27.
Nick Otto Register
Chef Roy Choi acknowledges the crowd at the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage at BottleRock Napa Valley Saturday May 27.
Nick Otto Register
A scene from inside the VIP Area as BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday May 27.
Nick Otto Register
Keanu Reeves fans hold a sign as they get a glimpse of him along with fellow Dogstar band members and Chef Roy Choi at the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage at BottleRock Napa Valley Saturday May 27.
Nick Otto Register
A scene from inside the VIP Area as BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday May 27.
Nick Otto Register
Leon Bridges performs on the second day of BottleRock Napa Valley Saturday, May 27.
Nick Otto Register
A scene from inside The Club by Liquid Death as BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday May 27.
Nick Otto Register
BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday as the weather warmed up and the crowds continued to grow.
Nick Otto Register
Lizzo performs at BottleRock Napa Valley on Saturday May 27.
Nick Otto Register
BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday as the weather warmed up and the crowds continued to grow.
Nick Otto, Register
BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday as the weather warmed up and the crowds continued to grow.
Nick Otto, Register
BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday as the weather warmed up and the crowds continued to grow.
Nick Otto, Register
BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday as the weather warmed up and the crowds continued to grow.
Nick Otto, Register
BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday as the weather warmed up and the crowds continued to grow.
Nick Otto, Register
BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday as the weather warmed up and the crowds continued to grow.
Nick Otto, Register
BottleRock Napa Valley continued Saturday as the weather warmed up and the crowds continued to grow.
Nick Otto, Register
A scene from the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
Food vendors line the street in front the main gates on the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
A scene from the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
A scene from the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
A scene from the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
Post Malone performs on the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
VIP guests walk toward the JamCellars stage on the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
Smashing Pumpkins perform on the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
Smashing Pumpkins perform on the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
Post Malone performs on the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
Post Malone performs on the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
Fans in the VIP section watch Post Malone perform on the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
Fans watch Killer Mike perform at the Verizon Stage on the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
A scene from the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
A child smiles while Smashing Pumpkins perform on the opening day of BottleRock Napa Valley on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
A scene from the first day of the BottleRock Napa Valley festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
A scene from the first day of the BottleRock Napa Valley festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
A scene from the first day of the BottleRock Napa Valley festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
A scene from the first day of the BottleRock Napa Valley festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
A scene from the first day of the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
A scene from the first day of the BottleRock Napa Valley festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
A scene from the first day of the BottleRock Music Festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
A scene from the first day of the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
Great Northern lead singer Rachel Stolte performs on the first day of the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
Nicky Youre performs on the first day of the BottleRock Music Festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
Great Northern lead singer Rachel Stolte performs on the first day of the
BottleRock Napa Valley festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
A fan cheers at the Nicky Youre concert on the first day of the BottleRock Music Festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
Fans sing along as Nicky Youre performs on the first day of the BottleRock Music Festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
Festival goers take selfies at the silent disco on the first day of the BottleRock Music Festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
Jane Cahill and Glenn Poywing from Benicia dance at the silent disco on the first day of the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
A fan cheers at the Nicky Youre concert on the first day of the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto, Register
Bailey Lynn leaps for joy as she heads toward the JamCellars stage on the first day of the BottleRock Music Festival in Napa on Friday, May 26.
Nick Otto Register
You can reach Edward Booth at 707-256-2213.
