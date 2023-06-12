Vine Transit is offering unlimited rides for youth ages 6 to 18 this summer via a $20 bus pass, The Napa Valley Transportation Authority announced Monday.

The pass — usable across a three-month period that spans June 15 to August 15 — will apply to rides throughout the existing VINE Transit bus network. That means pass users can ride the north and south through Napa County, from Calistoga to American Canyon, or further south to Vallejo or the El Cerrito Del Norte BART station.

“Whether your child wants to visit a Calistoga concert in the park, explore Napa’s River-to-Ridge Trail, or go to a swim lesson in American Canyon, we’ve got them covered,” said NVTA Executive Director Kate Miller in a news release. “For families who want to take transit even further to services like BART, Amtrak, or the Vallejo Ferry, the savings can add up. Visiting friends and exploring the Napa Valley has never been more affordable.”

Those interested in purchasing a pass are asked to either call Vine Transit customer service at 707-251-2800 or visit the customer service office at 625 Burnell Street in Napa.

