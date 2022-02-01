Vine Transit reduces bus service because of driver shortage

Vine Transit will continue to reduce bus service because of a short-term shortage of available drivers.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…
The reductions are:
- Route 10 Up Valley Connector Monday-Saturday is on Saturday service. Sunday service is on the normal schedule.
- Yountville Trolley’s Sunday service is temporarily discontinued. Service remains the same for all other days of the week.
- 11X service is temporarily discontinued. The 11 Napa-Vallejo Connector is running normally.
- Route 29 Napa-BART Express is not going to the El Cerrito Del Norte BART station at 6 a.m. or returning to the Redwood Park and Ride at 7:20 a.m. All other times on the 29 Napa-BART Express are running normally.
Vine Transit expects to resume normal services on Monday, Feb. 21. The Napa Valley Transportation Authority had previously reduced Vine Transit services through Feb. 5, but is extending the schedule change due to continued reduction of available drivers.
Visit nvta.ca.gov or vinetransit.com for the most current service updates.
People are also reading…
As mandated by the Transportation Security Administration, face masks are required on Vine vehicles, at bus stops, and at all facilities.
Vine buses are sterilized each day and frequently touched areas, such as handrails, are cleaned several times daily, an NVTA press release said.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Station owner Wine Down Media turned the AM station into Napa County's first all-Spanish-language radio outlet starting Jan. 3.
Four finalists have been chosen to submit conceptual designs for a public art piece set to be installed near the three roundabouts that separ…
Napa photographer Bob McClenahan is hoping to restart his career after fighting cancer for much of 2021.
Speed limits on 12 city of Napa street segments are set to be decreased five miles per hour from current limits following Napa City Council ac…
A tapeworm invaded this Napan's brain in 2015. How's he doing today?
A Yountville hotel complex has set a new record in Napa County.
As the COVID pandemic drags on, Napa thrift stores continue to bend and twist every which way to keep customers, and their donations, coming i…
Napa County fears proposed California wildfire safety rules might thwart some fire victims from rebuilding homes and some wineries from making…
A luxury bed and breakfast inn, which the owner intends to call the Hotel California, is one step closer to coming to Napa.
The city of Napa has two major milestones this year — the 175th anniversary of its founding and 150th anniversary of its incorporation.
You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.