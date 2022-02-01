 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vine Transit reduces bus service because of driver shortage

Vine bus
Submitted

Vine Transit will continue to reduce bus service because of a short-term shortage of available drivers.

The reductions are:

  • Route 10 Up Valley Connector Monday-Saturday is on Saturday service. Sunday service is on the normal schedule.
  • Yountville Trolley’s Sunday service is temporarily discontinued. Service remains the same for all other days of the week.
  • 11X service is temporarily discontinued. The 11 Napa-Vallejo Connector is running normally.
  • Route 29 Napa-BART Express is not going to the El Cerrito Del Norte BART station at 6 a.m. or returning to the Redwood Park and Ride at 7:20 a.m. All other times on the 29 Napa-BART Express are running normally.

Vine Transit expects to resume normal services on Monday, Feb. 21. The Napa Valley Transportation Authority had previously reduced Vine Transit services through Feb. 5, but is extending the schedule change due to continued reduction of available drivers.

Visit nvta.ca.gov or vinetransit.com for the most current service updates.

As mandated by the Transportation Security Administration, face masks are required on Vine vehicles, at bus stops, and at all facilities.

Vine buses are sterilized each day and frequently touched areas, such as handrails, are cleaned several times daily, an NVTA press release said.

You can reach Barry Eberling at 256-2253 or beberling@napanews.com.

Napa County Reporter

Barry Eberling covers Napa County government, transportation, the environment and general assignments. He has worked for the Napa Valley Register since fall 2014 and previously worked 27 years for the Daily Republic of Fairfield.

