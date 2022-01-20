Vine Transit services reduced in response to COVID-19 surge

Due to a short-term reduction in the number of available drivers, Napa Valley Transportation Authority (NVTA) is taking steps to reduce service to limit the number of unplanned missed trips.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $5.99 per mo…

NVTA hopes that this announcement will allow riders to plan ahead to take different trips to reach their destinations over the next two weeks.

Effective 12:01 a.m. Jan. 22 to Feb. 5, Vine Transit will institute reduced services on its fixed route system and community shuttles.

Service changes are as follows:

· Regional service on the Route 10 Monday-Saturday has been reduced to Saturday service. Route 10 Sunday service is on the normal Sunday schedule.

· Sunday service on the Yountville Trolley has been temporarily discontinued. Service remains the same for all other days of the week.

· All service on the 11X has been temporarily discontinued.

· Two trips on the Napa BART Express will not run. Route 29 will not go to the El Cerrito Del Norte BART station at 6 a.m. or return to the Redwood Park and Ride on the 7:20 a.m. trip.

NVTA staff is assessing the situation daily to evaluate whether further changes are warranted. Visit www.nvta.ca.gov and www.vinetransit.com for the most current service updates.

NVTA continues to follow recommended health and sanitation requirements. As mandated by the Transportation Security Administration, face masks are required on Vine vehicles, at bus stops and at all facilities. Vine buses are thoroughly sterilized each day and frequently touched areas, such as handrails, are cleaned several times daily.