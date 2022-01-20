Vine Transit services reduced in response to COVID-19 surge

FOR THE REGISTER
Due to a short-term reduction in the number of available drivers, Napa Valley Transportation Authority (NVTA) is taking steps to reduce service to limit the number of unplanned missed trips.
NVTA hopes that this announcement will allow riders to plan ahead to take different trips to reach their destinations over the next two weeks.
Effective 12:01 a.m. Jan. 22 to Feb. 5, Vine Transit will institute reduced services on its fixed route system and community shuttles.
Service changes are as follows:
· Regional service on the Route 10 Monday-Saturday has been reduced to Saturday service. Route 10 Sunday service is on the normal Sunday schedule.
· Sunday service on the Yountville Trolley has been temporarily discontinued. Service remains the same for all other days of the week.
· All service on the 11X has been temporarily discontinued.
· Two trips on the Napa BART Express will not run. Route 29 will not go to the El Cerrito Del Norte BART station at 6 a.m. or return to the Redwood Park and Ride on the 7:20 a.m. trip.
NVTA staff is assessing the situation daily to evaluate whether further changes are warranted. Visit
www.nvta.ca.gov and www.vinetransit.com for the most current service updates.
NVTA continues to follow recommended health and sanitation requirements. As mandated by the Transportation Security Administration, face masks are required on Vine vehicles, at bus stops and at all facilities. Vine buses are thoroughly sterilized each day and frequently touched areas, such as handrails, are cleaned several times daily.
Photos: Lighted Art Festival illuminates Napa nights
Napa Lighted Art Festival 2022
John Arrambide of Napa posed for a friend's snapshot in front of the wings, glowing halo and colored lighting that form Angels of Freedom, the artwork by OGE Group of Haifa, Israel that encourages passers-by to imagine a seraphic form of themselves. The installation, which appeared in the 2020 Napa Lighted Art Festival, debuted with seven other works in the festival's fourth edition, which debuted Saturday night after its cancellation last year during the coronavirus pandemic.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Lighted Art Festival 2022
Each of the seven seed-pod like heads of illuminated tubes in the installation Electric Dandelions, on display at Napa's Riverfront for the city's fourth annual Lighted Art Festival, produces changing color patterns that pulsate through the tubes.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Lighted Art Festival 2022
Cloud Swings, a trio of swing sets with cloud-like canopies, debuted Saturday night outside CIA at Copia on First Street as part of the fourth Napa Lighted Art Festival. The artwork's New Orleans-based creator Lindsay Glatz describes it as partly a "love letter" to her husband and partly a tribute to her grandmother, a textile artist and painter.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Lighted Art Festival 2022
One of the more distinctive pieces in this year's Napa Lighted Art Festival is the Napa artist Vincent Connors' work Suspensions, a group of lantern-like sacks sewn from crocheted blankets and hung from the branches of an oak in the First Street Napa shopping arcade.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Lighted Art Festival 2022
One of several children who worked their way inside D'ome, a half-dome-like web of interlocking wooden barrel staves, playfully reached for a metal mobile strung from the top of the artwork. The installation by the Napa artist Scott Haycock is on display in the Brown Street pedestrian corridor during the Napa Lighted Art Festival, which began an eight-week run Saturday and will be presented nightly through March 13.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Lighted Art Festival 2022
Downtown visitors strolled through Veterans Memorial Park on Main Street for a closer look at Lightforms, one of eight installations comprising the fourth annual Napa Lighted Art Festival. The set of five sculptures created by Yelena Filipchuk and Serge Beaulieu of the Los Angeles-based Hybycozo incorporates combinations of repeated geometric shapes and mathematical patterns, and its 11-foot-tall centerpiece is inspired by the geodesic domes penned by the inventor R. Buckminster Fuller.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Lighted Art Festival 2022
Vincent Connors of Napa is showcasing two works this year in the city's Lighted Art Festival, including Spherules, which is being displayed atop the former fountain inside Dwight Murray Plaza on First Street.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Lighted Art Festival 2022
Full Metal Poppy, a sculpture by Jacques Lesec on display in front of the historic Goodman Library on First Street, is one of four works in this year's Napa Lighted Arts Festival to be created by a Napa-based artist. The outdoor gallery debuted Saturday night and will be displayed through March 13, as organizers move toward a longer event with fewer works in order to spread out spectators as a safeguard against COVID-19.
Howard Yune, Register
Napa Lighted Art Festival 2022
The flower-like clusters of "Electric Dandelions," by Abram Santa Cruz of Los Angeles-based Liquid PXL, cast a colorful glow on the Riverfront promenade Saturday on the opening night of the Napa Lighted Art Festival.
Howard Yune/Register
Napa Lighted Art Festival 2022
Yelena Filipchuk of Los Angeles-based Hybycozo, the co-creator with Serge Beaulieu of the art installation Lightforms, explains the mathematical principles behind the design of the work's 62-sided centerpiece Saturday on the opening night of the Napa Lighted Art Festival. Lightforms will be exhibited at Veterans Memorial Park nightly through the festival's March 13 conclusion.
Howard Yune/Register
Napa Lighted Art Festival 2022
The colored illumination within the five sculptures comprising Lightforms, the artwork on display at Veterans Memorial Park, mirrored the work's intricately cut geometric patterns onto the pavement of the park amphitheater. Lightforms is one of eight works to be showcased at the fourth annual Napa Lighted Art Festival, which began Saturday and will continue nightly through March 13.
Howard Yune/Register
