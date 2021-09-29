Vine Transit to provide free rides on California Clean Air Day

The Napa Valley Transportation Authority will provide free rides on Vine Transit and VineGo for all riders on Wednesday, Oct. 6 as part of California Clean Air Day.

California Clean Air Day, a project of the Coalition for Clean Air, encourages businesses and individuals to create clean air in their communities by implementing changes that improve air quality. Participants can pledge to make small changes, like combining online orders into a single shipment each week, or make bigger changes, like riding transit or carpooling, instead of driving alone.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 6 months!

These changes are especially important in California, home to 7 of the 10 most polluted cities in the U.S.

Take the pledge to help clean the air at bit.ly/NapaCleanAir.