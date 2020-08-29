Vine Transit to resume collecting fares in September

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As a result of enhanced safety measures, fare collection will resume Sept. 13, 2020, on all Vine services.

Vine fares have been suspended since March, to reduce interactions between riders and operators. Driver barriers have now been installed on buses, making it possible for passengers to safely board through the front door again.

To keep riders and operators safe, Vine Transit is using enhanced cleaning practices, limiting passenger loads, and blocking off seats to promote social distance. Riders and staff are required to wear face coverings on all Vine vehicles, at bus stops, and at the transit center. Social distancing is also required onboard buses and at bus stops.

In order to keep lines moving quickly, and ensure proper physical distancing, we encourage riders to use cash-free fare options whenever possible. Multi-ride passes and Clipper Cards can be purchased online at https://bit.ly/vinepass or at the Soscol Gateway Transit Center. Riders can also pay their fare on a mobile device, using Hopthru or Token Transit.

For more information about fares (including fare costs, payment methods, and more), please visit https://vinetransit.com/fares/.