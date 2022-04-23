Vineyard managers mitigate frost with noisy, yet necessary fans

If you’ve stayed in Napa Valley during a springtime cold snap, odds are you have heard a frost fan. Huge circular or stick-like structures placed strategically throughout vineyards, local vintners says these fans — while noisy — are absolutely necessary for protecting the county’s crops.

“Mounted in the air, these motorized fans work by mixing high warm air down into cold settling air, which protects tender plant tissue from the ice crystals which would otherwise form and pierce their cell wall,” said Benjamin Leachman, director of viticulture for Walsh Vineyards Management.

“The noise from the propellers can cause restless nights for all of us, but it is an environmentally responsible form of active frost protection,” he said.

While fans are commonplace in Napa nowadays, historically vineyard managers would use smudge pots to keep their fruit un-frosted, which meant keeping containers upon containers of burning oil in the fields. In California, however, this practice has been largely phased out.

“Older residents of the valley still remember blackened skies on frosty spring mornings,” said Leachman.

Another option uses frost sprinklers, which protect the fruit with an insulating layer of ice. While seemingly contradictory, this layer of water initially freezes and keeps everything inside from further dropping below zero. But, said Leachman, this involves a lot of water — 60 gallons per acre, per minute.

So fans — usually powered by propane — have become a more viable option for folks in drought-ridden areas like California.

“Having run frost control myself for a number of years, I tip my hat to the workers checking temperatures and making sure systems are working to defend the grapes which have made Napa Valley what it is,” said Leachman. “So I’m excited to see how the new frost fans UC Davis installed at their vineyard in Oakville operate … They are enormous but may prove to be quiet and effective.”

According to Kaan Kurtural — a viticulture and enology researcher for UC Davis and the ringleader of the mentioned Oakville Station vineyard — things are going well.

The vineyard-slash-research-station previously used frost sprinklers to cast off the cold — “But who has that water now?” — and also has a set of older fans that have been out of commission since getting replaced by this new upgrade in August.

In addition to the two new fans, the vineyard also got a new tower setup and a slew of sensors to track all sorts of environmental data points for monitoring and future research purposes. So while he can’t attest to its long-term effectiveness, so far Kurtural is a fan of the fans.

“It's going great,” he said. “And they are automated, so I don’t have to come out here at 2 a.m.”

This is particularly important because frost protection doesn’t simply boil down to temperature — it also requires growers to monitor dew point, the speed that temperatures are dropping, and more. So, the middle-of-the-night stirrings that wake up neighbors are the same ones causing vintners headaches and vary drastically year-to-year.

“The sporadic usage of the fans is what gets folks talking,” said Ben Mackie, climate and soil specialist for Napa Green. “Many seasons they are used less frequently or not at all, but with our changing climate, they may actually be needed more often.”

“Because it really isn't global warming, is it? … It's global weirding.”

What Mackie means by this is that when we get warm and dry winters like this year where the soil warms earlier and the vines start their annual growth earlier, we can still get late, seasonal frosts due to this so-called “weirding.” And when there is frost potential, crop protection is needed, leaving the choice up to vintners where they are team fan or team sprinkler.

“Growers have the choice to use two finite resources: Propane, and our dwindling water supply,” said Mackie. “Yet, with all the technologies available to monitor weather, growers now have the tools to see real time conditions in their vineyards and turn on fans — or sprinklers — remotely, and only when it is actually needed.”

So such as with Kurtural and his students at Oakville Station, “[Growers are] no longer having to spend the night in the vineyard keeping their smudge pots lit.”

