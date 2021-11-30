Vineyard technology working to combat the Napa Valley water crisis

In a response to the ongoing drought, Napa Valley vineyards are taking advantage of water-saving technologies to minimize the threat to their vines.

At Somerston Estate in St. Helena, this innovation comes in the form of aerial mapping and neutron probes, both of which General Manager Craig Becker utilizes to cut down on the property’s water use. And clocking in at a whopping 1,600-plus acres, the estate’s crew can use all the techy help it can get.

Drones fly above the vineyard to specific designated spots, taking note of the foliage color and vigor, whereas probes in the soil register just how much water is available to the vines. Then, through the beauty of technology, Becker and his staff are able to keep track of the fluctuations and accommodate irrigation and treatments accordingly.

For Resonant Technology, which recently presented at the COP 26 UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, the innovation comes in the form of a soil application used at bud break. A collaboration between a scientist and a marketing whiz, Resonant has been able to develop and test a suite of distinct vineyard management products, which have been proven to increase yield and heat stress resistance by over 15 percent.

“The time of pumping nitrogen in the soil to obtain yield is over,” said Marco Poggianella, founder of Resonant Technology and the scientist half of the company. “Now, we have to look at agricultural engineering of the soil in a different view, and the view is to not destroy the soil, but to be regenerative.”

“The ‘but’ is maintaining yield, increasing yield, and upholding that third pillar of sustainability — economics,” he said. “It is working for the environment and for the social, but also for the economy.”

Poggianella has been working on Resonant products for nearly a decade, and after speaking at the highly renowned symposium, the duo is thrilled to finally be releasing their e-commerce site this coming year. Resonant’s products — Fortify Red©, Fortify White©, Fortify Sparkling©, Encore©, and Rescue© — all use Poggianella’s proprietary SOP INSIDE technology to stimulate the soil and make vines more resilient year after year, and about one-third of the group’s trials and testing have been conducted in California, with the rest taking place in Italy.

“We are doing trials in Sebastopol, Kentwood, and the Glen Ellen area,” said Marc Fleishhacker, CEO of Resonant Technology and Poggianella’s marketing whiz counterpart. “Clients always ask, ‘What is your additive? Are you going to use fish manure?’ and the answer is no.”

“There are very significant microorganisms — thousands of them — in the soil that if they are trained to, they can create a much healthier root system,” he said. “We don't need compost teas … we need to take the best of what nature already has in the soil and stimulate that in a registered organic way to perform.”

Both Poggianella and Fleishhacker are big proponents of studying nature rather than trying to outrun it and hope that their research will help small vineyard owners strengthen their vines and stay afloat, particularly given the natural disasters that have hit Napa Valley in recent years.

“It is so sad when we see, like this year, production can be 40 to 80 percent less, which can cause them to maybe go out of business or be bought out by a big group, so we feel like this was a mission,” said Poggianella. “Sure it is a business, but also a mission to help them … And we can have amazing wine to celebrate our success.”

“We are living in a world where we are asking farmers to feed 10 billion people, so we have to sustain agriculture in a way that is profitable for them,” said Fleishhacker. “The desertification of the world is happening, it is happening in California, so the reason we are partners is because we have a vision for doing the right thing.”

At Bouchaine Vineyards, Winemaker and General Manager Chris Kajani is giving visitors a between-the-rows look at their property by partnering up with Cisco Systems to track and visualize block-by-block data in real-time. These Industrial Asset Vision sensors upload data to a cloud-based dashboard, showing exactly how the vineyard varies in terms of temperature, light, humidity, wind and water availability throughout the growing season.

“For hundreds of years, much of grape growing has been based on anecdotal knowledge shared between generations of winegrowers, along with visual cues taken by walking the vineyards … Now this knowledge, which is so central to the traditions of great wines, can be digitized,” said Bouchaine Winemaker and General Manager, Chris Kajani.

“These sensors also allow us to better preserve one of our most precious resources — water,” she said.

By showing how much water is available to each block’s vines, Kajani and vineyard crews will be able to avoid over-irrigating and ensure they only water when absolutely necessary.

“Water use is one of the central issues confronting California farming today, and temperature is a key indicator of not only how grapevines ripen, but also when to irrigate,” said Kajani. “As drought conditions in California continue to be a challenge, Bouchaine will be able to use data from Cisco Industrial Asset Vision sensors to dial in irrigation decisions and only use water when and where it is absolutely necessary.”

In addition to this utilitarian benefit, Bouchaine clients also can book a vine-to-glass experience where they can track this data themselves during a virtual tasting.

“I think it's gonna be very cool to link Chris's efforts in the vineyard to do things like improve wine quality, but also preserve water and you're talking about it in real-time with a dashboard showing the sensor data,” said Brian Allard, Bouchaine’s DTC Director. “With this, we can talk about our vineyard in a different way, and talk about the wine business in a different way.”

