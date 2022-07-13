 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vintage aircraft display at Napa County Airport this weekend

Napa County Airport

Napa County Airport.

 Register file photo

Napa County Airport, 2030 Airport Road, Napa, hosts a vintage aircraft display from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Visitors should meet in front of the Gate H sign next to the Napa Jet Center for guided tours, featuring all types of airplanes, including some that are close to 100 years old.

Admission is free. For more information, call 707-944-9236.

Gallery: Going back in time in a B-17 bomber

Anyone wishing to take a “sentimental journey” back in time to World War II and get a taste of what it was like aboard a Flying Fortress B-17G should pay a visit to the Napa County Airport this week.

Sentimental Journey will be at the Napa airport through Sunday, Sept. 27. Tours will be offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Flights, which require about 45 minutes for both the pre-flight and the actual trip around the Napa Valley, can be scheduled by calling the B-17G Ride Coordinator at 602-448-9415.

