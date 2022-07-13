Vintage aircraft display at Napa County Airport this weekend

Passengers inside the B-17 Sentimental Journey are instructed not to pull the overhead wires found along the fuselage. The wires are part of the flight control system, which predates the use of hydraulics now used in all aircraft.
Anyone wishing to take a “sentimental journey” back in time to World War II and get a taste of what it was like aboard a Flying Fortress B-17G should pay a visit to the Napa County Airport this week.
Sentimental Journey will be at the Napa airport through Sunday, Sept. 27. Tours will be offered from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Flights, which require about 45 minutes for both the pre-flight and the actual trip around the Napa Valley, can be scheduled by calling the B-17G Ride Coordinator at 602-448-9415.
B-17 Sentimental Journey at Napa Airport
The World War II-era B-17 bomber “Sentimental Journey” arrived at the Napa County Airport on Monday for a week-long visit.
Pete Scholl pilot B-17
Pilot Pete Scholl, an 18-year veteran of the Air Force and former F-16 fighter pilot, talks about what it's like to fly a B-17 bomber from another era of aviation.
Jerry "Geezer" Washburn loadmaster for B-17
Loadmaster Jerry "Geezer" Washburn rides in the back of the B-17 during a flight over the Napa Valley.
replicas of bombs inside B-17
The Sentimental Journey carries replicas of the bombs that were dropped by B-17s during World War II.
Side mounted .50 caliber machine gun on B-17
One of the many .50-caliber machine guns found on the Sentimental Journey. The guns were used to defend bombers like the B-17 from attacks by enemy fighter planes during World War II.
Warning inside B-17 regarding control wires
Passengers inside the B-17 Sentimental Journey are instructed not to pull the overhead wires found along the fuselage. The wires are part of the flight control system, which predates the use of hydraulics now used in all aircraft.
Inscription inside bomb bay doors on B-17
Veterans of World War II are encouraged to visit the Sentimental Journey and leave behind information about their service on the inside panels of the plane's bomb bay doors. This inscription was from Earl Morrow who piloted a different B-17. His service notes include the following details: he flew 17 missions; his plane was shot down on Nov. 2, 1944; and three of his crew members were killed in action.