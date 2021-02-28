Vintage and other finds pop up at new Napa County Historical Society shop

Normally the NCHS would be offering in-person historical walking tours of downtown Napa and Tulocay Cemetery for a $20 per person fee, Alessio said. Not during COVID-19. In non-pandemic times, “we would have residents and visitors inside the Goodman Library donating (money) and building our memberships."

Today, overall walk-in and membership donations are down about 80%, said Alessio.

"I fear we’ll be at a 25-30% shortfall by the end of our fiscal year which is May 31.”

Now more than ever, “We need to be an entrepreneurial nonprofit organization to sustain our mission," said Alessio.

That’s where the shop comes in.

Alessio said she’s hoping the new retail store will act as “an extending arm,” to draw in more visitors to the library and society.

“We want everyone” to visit, she said. “It’s open and free to the public.”

“I believe George Goodman, the founder of the Goodman Library, would love the expanded use of the Tea Room,” said Alessio. “He was a true entrepreneur and philanthropist at heart.”