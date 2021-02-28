Vintage and other finds pop up at new Napa County Historical Society shop

A small room in the Napa County Historical Society's home in the Goodman Library that used to host tea for Napa ladies and gentleman has a new purpose: to generate revenue for the nonprofit.
Known as the Tea Room, it's now home to Deja Vu Gifts and Decor.
“COVID has been very hard on us,” said Liz Alessio, interim executive director of the historical society.
The pandemic “has required we rethink and re-imagine the Historical Society to generate more interest and revenue to support our vision,” Alessio said.
COVID-19 has cut into the nonprofit’s income from hosting meetings, special events and other gatherings.
As a result, the nonprofit chose to partner with Christina Winegar to open Deja Vu.
Winegar, a Napa realtor, has a booth at Napa consignment shop Antiques on Second. “This is my passion, hobby and stress reliever,” Winegar said about Deja Vu and vintage décor.
The shop will sell vintage and new items and gifts including glassware, linens, garden, accessories, statuary, as well as NCHS books and cards. The Goodman Library is located at 1219 First St.
The merchandise for sale does not come from the Historical Society’s collection, noted Alessio.
Prices range from $1.50 for a vintage postcard up to $300 or more for a statue or large mirror.
“It’s going to be interesting opening during a pandemic,” acknowledged Winegar. However “people are already trying to peek in," she said the week before the shop opened.
Winegar will stock the nonprofit’s shop and Historical Society volunteers will run it, said Alessio. Deja Vu will open on Tues., March 2, but shoppers can catch a preview before then if they look at the front and side windows along First Street.
Revenue at the Historical Society is facing a significant shortfall due to a decline in donations and grants, said Alessio. Due to the pandemic, the NCHS had to close its doors last spring and wasn’t able to reopen until Oct. 1.
At the same time, “our expenses have increased with needed technology to provide our programs virtually and be able to work from home.”
Normally the NCHS would be offering in-person historical walking tours of downtown Napa and Tulocay Cemetery for a $20 per person fee, Alessio said. Not during COVID-19. In non-pandemic times, “we would have residents and visitors inside the Goodman Library donating (money) and building our memberships."
Today, overall walk-in and membership donations are down about 80%, said Alessio.
"I fear we’ll be at a 25-30% shortfall by the end of our fiscal year which is May 31.”
Now more than ever, “We need to be an entrepreneurial nonprofit organization to sustain our mission," said Alessio.
That’s where the shop comes in.
Alessio said she’s hoping the new retail store will act as “an extending arm,” to draw in more visitors to the library and society.
“We want everyone” to visit, she said. “It’s open and free to the public.”
“I believe George Goodman, the founder of the Goodman Library, would love the expanded use of the Tea Room,” said Alessio. “He was a true entrepreneur and philanthropist at heart.”
At the entrance, the society has reserved a bench for visitors to "sit and rest," a requirement noted as part of Goodman's gift to the city.
There’s other news coming from the Historical Society as well. Alessio and the board plan to announce a new executive director shortly, she said. That will allow Alessio to concentrate on her job as vice mayor on the Napa City Council.
The Historical Society really needs a full-time executive director, Alessio explained. “We could not be happier” with the person selected.
Completed in 1901, the Goodman Library served as the main Napa County Library for more than six decades.
The federal government added the building to its National Register of Historic Places in 1974, and the Historical Society moved its research library and offices to the building two years later.
Shaking from the Napa 2014 quake severely damaged the building. The Goodman Library was closed for repairs until early 2018.
Photos: Napa County Historical Society opens Deja Vu Gifts and Decor
You can reach reporter Jennifer Huffman at 256-2218 or jhuffman@napanews.com