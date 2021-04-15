 Skip to main content
Vintage Display Days returns to Napa County Airport

Vintage Display Days returns to Napa County Airport

Vintage Aircraft
Dreamstime

Private aircraft owners will display their vintage airplanes at the Napa County Airport for public viewing this Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Free escorted tours will be hosted on the third Saturday and Sunday through October as part of the ongoing Vintage Display Days series.

"The public is welcome to come out and take an escorted tour from one of the owner/pilots," says event organizer Jim Lyon. "Each aircraft and owner has their own unique story. Some are built by the pilot, others are manufactured by Cessna, Beechcraft or somebody else and flown and maintained by the owner/pilot. All the aircraft are at least 35 years old."

The event is free to the public. Napa County Airport is located at  2030 Airport Road in Napa. Visitors are asked to meet at Gate L to be paired with a tour guide.

