Vintage High School graduates Shelby Means and Chad DeLaca have three children. But they’ve also parented more than 17 youths – from newborns to teenagers – over the past 10 years.
Means and DeLaca are foster and adoptive parents.
Means said foster parents – and families – provide what she described as “brave love.”
It’s a beautiful relationship, said Means. But it’s also “emotional, raw, sad and hard.”
“This is a team effort,” said Means, who is 39. “We provide a family for these children” as they work towards reuniting them with their biological families.
This past week, almost a dozen members of their family – including grandparents – traveled to Washington, D.C.
After Congressman Mike Thompson nominated Means and DeLaca, they were selected as the 2019 “Angels in Adoption” for California’s Fifth Congressional District.
This award is granted to people across the country who make lasting differences in promoting adoption, permanency, and child welfare.
“Shelby and Chad have dedicated their lives, both as professionals and as a married couple, to serving foster youth and ensuring the positive development of young people in our community. Their service to young people has made a difference in the lives of countless others,” said Thompson.
“We are so proud of their hard work and it was my honor to nominate them as this year’s Angels in Adoption,” Thompson said.
The Means DeLaca family have also dedicated their professional lives to the well-being of young people.
Means is the program director of TLC Child and Family Services Transitional Housing Program where she serves current and former foster youth.
DeLaca, 46, is a senior medical assistant in the Student Health Services Department at Santa Rosa Junior College and serves as a foster youth mentor and ally on campus.
The Angels in Adoption Program is run by the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute and honors people and organizations that promote strong adoption, permanency, and child welfare programs across the county. Each year they recognize individuals who are dedicated to these issues and make a deep national impact.
“We’re very humbled” to be named, said Means.
“It does feel good to be honored. There’s not a whole lot of recognition in foster care,” she said.
“This is an amazing opportunity for us,” but also a way to show their own children how important foster care is to their family and community.
“Being a foster family in general is pretty amazing, challenging (and) fruitful but also isolating,” said Means. For confidentiality reasons, “You can’t really share a lot” with others, she said.
The trip to the Capitol is also a once in a lifetime opportunity to meet one-on-one with legislators and policy makers to talk about what is needed and working and not working in foster care.
She’s particularly interested in policy and legislation.
“There’s a lot of policy that occurs that’s created by people who have never worked in the foster care system,” or been foster parents, she said. “There are great ideas but there are so many misses that are impacting our foster youth.”
Means, who grew up in Napa, along with DeLaca, said that she first became interested in social work and foster care after becoming a single mother to a daughter.
Navigating social services for the two of them “opened my eyes” to the need for foster care, she said.
Later she worked for Planned Parenthood and Valley of the Moon Children’s emergency center.
But, “I just knew I needed to do more,” she said.
“At that point we decided to be a foster family. We welcomed our first child. She was 2. And we’ve never stopped,” said Means. Over the years, she’s cared for infants 15 different times.
“I’m going to keep saying yes until I can’t say yes. I’m very invested in keeping families together and reuniting families.”
The Means DeLaca family have three children, one adopted. They also currently have foster children living with them, including a 14-year-old girl with special needs and a 4-month-old baby girl.
How do they make room in their three-bedroom house?
Infants are allowed to sleep in their bedroom, said Means. Otherwise, “We’ve invested in good bunk beds and sturdy furniture.”
The truth is, “I could not do this without my family,” which includes her mother, Pamyla Means of Napa. “My kids are on board, my husband is on board.”
“There is a crisis need for foster homes,” especially for teens, she said.
Through foster care, “I’ve grown to be a better parent and human,” she said. “I know what we are doing is changing lives.”