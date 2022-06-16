Vintage High graduates ready for the next phase

Vintage High School held its latest graduation at Memorial Stadium and, though the flood of burgundy caps-and-gowns looked familiar from past years, this one was special.

How could it not be? All of those prior ceremonies never featured these particular, now-former Vintage students. For the Class of 2022, this was a once-in-a-lifetime evening.

By 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, the long line of spectators to get into the gates wound around the side of Memorial Stadium and toward Myrtle Street — about a tenth of a mile — with the ceremony not starting until 6:30 p.m. Families and friends wanted good seats in the bleachers.

The 400 or so graduates-to-be traversed the length of the stadium in the bleachers and then the length again on the field as the band played “Pomp and Circumstance.” The cheers couldn’t have been louder if Vintage scored a touchdown in the Big Game.

Then, with the graduates-to-be seated, it was time to share stories of their journey.

Yizel Solano Gonzalez told how her pregnant mother left everything she knew —her life, her language, her culture — to journey to the United States.

“I was born in the land of opportunity and freedom,” she said.

Her childhood was short on material gifts. She lived in a small house. She didn’t have a home Internet connection until middle school or a phone until age 16. But she received support, faith, happiness, motivation and unconditional love.

Plus, she said, she was raised being told the importance of education.

“We live in a nation where everything is possible if you believe in it,” she told her peers. “Many people died attempting to come into this land. Don’t waste your opportunity.”

Sarah O’Connor, the school’s “loud and proud” principal, talked about, of all things, the moon. She described how a Harvard professor assigned keeping a moon-watching journal, an exercise that raised eyebrows among students expecting something more intellectually rigorous.

But looking at moon night after night, in all of its phases and appearances, can lead to life insights, O’Connor said.

“The waxing and waning, moving through the phases of life — that, my friends, is living,” she said.

That night's moon was a waning gibbous moon shrinking toward the darkness of a new moon. Books might romanticize the full moon or the sliver moon, but the gibbous moon gets short thrift, O’Connor said.

“Class of 2022, shine your fullness brightness this evening,” O’Connor said. “But resist chasing that constant fullness. Waxing and waning is real. It is life….embrace the power of your waning gibbous and, most of all, study something natural and constant in your life.”

Then it was time for each individual student to get a moment in the spotlight on stage as each name was called. Family members in the stands yelled. Some released streamers. And no pleas to the contrary could stop the occasional air horn from sounding.

After two hours, the ceremony ended with tossed caps and family members streaming onto the field.

“Let’s go out and make our mark on the world,” Senior Class President Madisyn Flohr said.

So what’s next?

For Katelyn Kerr, it's Chico State University to study psychology with a minor in gender studies. But she’ll miss aspects of Vintage.

“The community,” she said. “I loved walking on campus and having everybody say ‘hi’ to me and me knowing people and having conversations. I’m going to miss that, but hopefully, I can create that at college.”

Ten years from now, she’d like to be a sport psychologist working with a major women’s team.

Joselyn Martinez works part-time at Walmart. She wants to work full-time and to start a small business in her home.

Nathan Valencia will go to Napa Valley College and major in English. He wants to be a high school English teacher, maybe in Napa.

“I’m going to miss all my friends, because going to school five days a week, you do see your friends more often than not,” he said. “I go to school with my little sister and now she’s a freshman and I’m going to miss that, going to the same school as her.”

Lucas Bollinger is going to UC Davis and will pursue a degree in managerial economics. He would like to someday work in a sports business.

But there are things he thinks he will miss at Vintage.

“My friends,” he said. “I play a lot of sports (basketball and tennis) and I’m going to miss my teammates.”

Perhaps all of this made Wednesday's graduation a bit of waxing and waning on the same evening.

