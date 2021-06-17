Vintage High graduation seems like old times

But that upside came with a downside. Relationships built up over the previous three years weakened, he said.

“I just feel the last year of socializing with my friends was kind of stolen from me,” Reeve said.

Graduate Eric Javar is among those who found the pandemic a challenge.

“It’s been tough, really been tough,” he said before the ceremony. “My grades have dropped … it’s just super hard learning on line.”

Now he is moving onto Napa Valley College with the intent of earning an associate’s degree and business certificate.

“I expect this upcoming year to be closer to normal, moving forward from today,” he said.

Sheppard will be attending Grand Canyon University in Arizona.

“I’m expecting to have hopefully a pretty normal college experience,” she said. “Everything down there is pretty open, it has been for a while. So I’m hoping I can just go to college and have a normal experience, have fun with friends, meet new people, stuff like that.”