Vintage High graduation seems like old times

It almost seemed like old times at Memorial Stadium as about 400 Vintage High School students graduated into what is not yet a post-pandemic world.
Graduates-to-be entered walking across green artificial turf wearing burgundy cap and gowns. Families and well-wishers sitting in bleachers on a warm evening cheered. Even a few air horns — that either uplifting or incredibly annoying stadium staple — sounded.
But some people wore masks, including the student musicians. And, given the trauma of the times, speeches had a dimension beyond the typical “we’ll-miss-each-other-but-the-future-is-limitless” themes.
“We as a class have not been together this past year-and-a-half,” student speaker Madline Bautisa Mauer told her peers. “We’ve been independent.”
Being forced to be self-sustaining is a valuable lesson, she said. When the graduates face times alone, instead of being terrified, they will be able to power through them.
Student speaker Elizebeth Soria Ceja amid a larger reflection on life experiences mentioned a type of senior year that none of them "could have predicted or prevented."
Principal Sarah O’Connor talked about the “darkness and isolation” of the pandemic. But, she said, such conditions offered the opportunity for transformation.
“Most impressive to me is you consistently sought deeper meaning and connections,” she told the graduates.
Student speaker Jorge Delgado Rincon learned the hard pandemic lessons.
"I certainly took a lot for granted and COVID-19 served as a reality check," he said.
Student speaker Kevin Valdovinos Barrados ended his speech by telling everyone, "Today is a victory."
A live graduation with packed, noisy bleachers beneath a blue sky with wispy cirrus clouds turned purple-gray by a setting sun seemed an idyllic dream a few months ago. COVID-19 numbers were soaring, vaccinations were hard to come by and large gatherings were banned.
Graduate Kayleigh Sheppard was happy the live event came to pass.
“It was really one of the things I wanted to come out of my senior year,” she said as she prepared for the ceremony. “Because when we went into senior year, it was pretty closed. All the family I wanted to come and could make it are here tonight. And that’s exciting.”
Graduate Zachary Reeve saw good and bad come out of the pandemic year.
“There was less socialization, so it gave me more time to focus on my studies — what I want to achieve, where I want to go in life,” Reeve said.
But that upside came with a downside. Relationships built up over the previous three years weakened, he said.
“I just feel the last year of socializing with my friends was kind of stolen from me,” Reeve said.
Graduate Eric Javar is among those who found the pandemic a challenge.
“It’s been tough, really been tough,” he said before the ceremony. “My grades have dropped … it’s just super hard learning on line.”
Now he is moving onto Napa Valley College with the intent of earning an associate’s degree and business certificate.
“I expect this upcoming year to be closer to normal, moving forward from today,” he said.
Sheppard will be attending Grand Canyon University in Arizona.
“I’m expecting to have hopefully a pretty normal college experience,” she said. “Everything down there is pretty open, it has been for a while. So I’m hoping I can just go to college and have a normal experience, have fun with friends, meet new people, stuff like that.”
First, though, there was this one last hurrah for the Vintage High School Class of 2021, coming live to graduates and observers, an old-fashioned graduation extravaganza amid a pandemic year largely lacking such familiar touchstones.
Each student got to walk to the stage set up on the football field as his or her name was announced over the loudspeaker. People cheered. Such standbys as releasing white doves and shooting off gleaming streamers over the graduates took place.
The isolation of the pandemic suddenly seemed far away, for the moment at least a memory.
“I needed this and I think everybody needed this,” Javar said as he prepared for the ceremony.
PHOTOS: Vintage High School Class of 2021 graduation
