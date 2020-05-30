Vintage High School auto program to close: last of its kind

“They are taking away a lot of potential jobs from students that could succeed in that field of work.”

Ben Franklin, 20, is another former auto tech program student. He’s now studying engineering at Cal Maritime in Vallejo.

“I’m pretty disappointed,” to hear it’s been cut, said Franklin. “That program was one of the most beneficial and influential things that could have happened to me in high school.

Most kids have a car, and for him, “I was able to learn everything about it.”

He credits the program with leading him towards a career in engineering. Thanks to those classes, he came into his college classes with more experience in mechanics than many of his classmates, said Franklin.

The student said he wishes that the school and county office would reconsider the decision.

“I think it’s a shame to cancel it entirely. It’s more of a necessity than they perceive it to be.”

Luis Mendoza is a senior who took the advance class at Vintage.

“I couldn’t believe it when I heard they were going to shut it down,” he said.