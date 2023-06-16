Fifty white doves were released to fly over about 400 Vintage High School graduates, just as the graduates prepared to fly the coop themselves.

This part of the 2023 commencement ceremony took place to the fading “Amen” strains of the “Old Irish Blessing.” But the graduates stepped out into the wider world with far more than a wing and a prayer.

Allison Cendejas and Ramona Velazquez stood outside Memorial Stadium on Thursday evening before the ceremony. Around milled families who had arrived more than an hour early to try to get prime seats — facing away from the sun and near the graduates.

The two friends reflected on what the moment meant.

“I think it means the first step in our futures, the first step toward the rest of our lives,” Cendejas said. “It’s definitely a turning point in this new path that we’re carving for ourselves.”

She would later address the crowd from the stage during the ceremony. She said her parents came from Mexico, setting their eyes on the unknown to give their children a better future.

Velazquez called graduation a bittersweet occasion, given she really liked her senior year.

“But I think it’s going to be more sweet than bitter,” Velazquez said. “As much as I loved high school, I am happy to be moving on to the next step for my life.”

They should have no trouble keeping in touch. They are both going to San Francisco State University, Velazquez to major in cellular molecular biology and Cendejas in psychology.

Owen Trethewey wants to be the person who helps keep the lights on. He’s going to Northwest Lineman College in Oroville and wants to climb poles to repair electric lines.

He has various reasons for that career choice.

“They make a lot of money,” he said as he waited to line up for graduation.

And they spend time outdoors and do a lot of traveling.

“I’m definitely not an office person,” Trethewey said.

Instead, he’s a person who likes doing such things as hunting and fishing. His favorite part about high school was playing offensive line for the football team. The worst, he said with a laugh, was going to classes.

Talia Milos plans to attend Napa Valley College for two years to do general studies. That’s to find direction, given she’s not yet settled on a career, before setting out on a bigger, planned adventure.

“I know I want to see the world and experience things,” Milos said.

After Napa Valley College, she wants to attend school in the United Kingdom. She’ll travel to Ireland and Scotland this summer and plans to look at the possibilities.

One of her favorite parts about high school was theater. She did tech work and acting in various plays, such as murder mysteries.

“It was just a beautiful place and community,” Milos said.

The ceremony began at 6:30 p.m., with the graduates walking into the stadium as Vintage High School Instrumental performed the traditional “Pomp and Circumstances.” They received the cheers usually reserved for football games.

Graduate Elias Alvarez, who played quarterback for the Vintage football team, knows all about cheers on that field. He expected the memory of graduation to be the best.

“And I’m so glad to share this one with the Class of 2023,” he said during the student speeches.

Graduate Samuel Gomez said the Class of 2023 experienced the COVID-19 pandemic as high school students. That meant adapting to such things as video communication.

“We emerged from that time with a unique perspective and newfound appreciation for everything we had previously taken for granted,” he told the graduates and crowd.

Graduate Colette St. Aubin won the Napa County Poetry Out Loud competition and made the final round of the state championship. She talked about those who might feel underappreciated and pushed aside.

“As the representative of the unheard, I urge the rest of you — be kind,” she told the crowd, her voice definitely being heard over the loudspeakers.

Gene Rose of Napa County brought the 50 doves, with the releases having become a tradition at the graduation ceremonies. His business is Celebrations in Flight.

“It started out I was only really doing weddings,” he said of an undertaking that grew.

Some might wonder what happens to the doves after they leave their small pens on the football field and fly over the graduates. The answer: they return to Rose's home 3.5 miles away in Coombsville.

