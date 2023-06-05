Download Napa Valley Register news app today! Your story lives in the Napa Valley. Get in-depth stories from the Napa region and beyond – including news, sports, features and politics.

Olivia Rusin-Tindall said she first got into sign language when she was about 11, while visiting with her grandmother and friends in Florida. A number of those ladies were deaf, and they taught Olivia a few American Sign Language words and the alphabet.

This Napan, now 17, was hooked.

“It wasn’t a language I've seen before,” Rusin-Tindall said. “It was something new that I hadn't heard of, and it really just intrigued me. That was really interesting to me.”

Her affinity for the language went beyond just interest. Rusin-Tindall is reportedly the first student in the history of the Napa Valley Unified School District to receive the Seal of Biliteracy in American Sign Language. The designation can be used as a credential to convey an individual’s proficiency in two or more languages.

Upon hearing she was the first to earn the honor, “I thought it was really cool,” Rusin-Tindall said with a smile. She has been studying sign language for three years but at the same time was worried about passing the Seal of Biliteracy exam.

“I was super nervous,” she said.

Held via Zoom, the exam included an extended conversation in ASL between Rusin-Tindall and an instructor. To her great relief, she realized, “It was a lot easier than I thought it was going to be. I realized at that point that I have enough knowledge, that this would be fine.”

Rusin-Tindall said her ASL studies began officially in the ninth grade at Vintage High School, the only high school in the county to offer such classes. “That’s not usually a class that's offered,” she recalled thinking at the time of the course, which has long been taught by Emily A. Bristow.

“Miss Bristow was teaching not only the language but the culture and the history behind it, which is a big part of it. And that's always been really interesting for me. I really like this class.”

She’s a visual learner, the senior explained, so she likes learning a language that uses both visual and physical elements. If one practices enough, the signs become both a mental memory as well as a muscle memory, she pointed out, “which I think is really cool.”

This student is even using ASL outside of the classroom. Earlier this school year, she participated in a project called Deaf for a Day. For 24 hours, students wore earplugs and noise-canceling headphones and used only ASL to communicate.

“It was definitely a learning experience” about how people treat and interact with others, especially those who have a loss of hearing or are deaf, Rusin-Tindall said. She was somewhat surprised to find that the other Vintage students were the most respectful of her project. Teachers were mostly supportive, she said, except for one teacher who seemed frustrated that Rusin-Tindall would not verbally respond to questions.

This senior said she’d definitely recommend taking ASL at Vintage High. Of course, some students have the misconception that the ASL class is “easy.”

“It's not,” Rusin-Tindall said. As with learning any language, “It’s still difficult.” But it can be easier “if you're interested and it's easy if you're dedicated,” she said.

Learning ASL and about the deaf community and culture “definitely has opened my eyes to a lot of new things,” such as what makes a community and how others may be perceived.

“You can't just make the broad assumption that everything is part of the hearing world," she said. "And so that's why this class is so important.”

For Rusin-Tindall, the ASL program “is also a learning experiment for the entire community of Vintage. It's like we're all collectively learning how to be better (about) inclusivity, which I think is really nice.”

Come this fall, Olivia will be headed to college at Oregon State University in Corvallis, where she plans to earn a degree in fine art. She’s not sure if she will take ASL classes in college.

“I think the more important thing is like I don't need to make my entire life about sign language to incorporate sign language in my life,” she said. “If I end up being an art teacher, I know enough sign language that I could teach art at a deaf school. I have more options now.”

“Obviously, I'm going to keep this in my life,” she continued. “This is a skill. This is something I enjoy. This is something I'm passionate about. But I'm following my dreams. So right now that's spreading art in the world,” and if that includes the deaf community, even better.

Bristow, the Vintage sign language instructor, said that this year she’s teaching ASL to 161 students at the school, and that number keeps growing.

“I think ASL has become more popular in recent years due to its exposure,” said Bristow.

“Most recently the movie 'CODA' won best picture at the Oscars. Social media is huge too. The teenagers see sign language on TikTok and Instagram and want to learn more.” They are also more likely to see interpreters at events such as BottleRock and on the news, noted the teacher.

“The students see their classmates signing in other classes such as chemistry or math and find it super cool that they can communicate across the class without anyone knowing what they are saying,” she added.

“Teachers come up to me all the time and tell me how students are signing in their classes. We don't just teach the language but also about deaf culture. Students are always fascinated to learn that there is a rich culture associated with ASL. Also, ASL is not a universal language. People are always surprised by that. ASL is the third most popular language in colleges.”

Bristow noted that Olivia is part of the school’s "COVID" class; all learning went online during her sophomore year.

“Learning ASL over Zoom is very difficult,” said Bristow. “It's a 3-D language, so learning through a video was tough. But Olivia worked hard to overcome all those barriers.”

Rusin-Tindall is also actively involved in drama and art, noted Bristow, who thinks that her student is skilled at ASL because “she is willing to make the facial expressions and body language needed to convey meaning.”

Besides signing, facial expressions are the grammar of ASL, according to Bristow.

“Facial expressions add the 'tone' to the sentences," she said. "Without that, you are just signing the words. Olivia knows how to add expressions to her face and body to convey meaning.”

