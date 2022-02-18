Vintage High School students walk out in protest of continued mask mandates

A small group of Vintage High School students decided that enough was enough Friday afternoon, walking out in protest of the school’s continued mask mandates.

Advocacy group Born Free Napa Valley and a slew of adult supporters joined a few dozen students across the street after they marched out signs-in-hand, with a protest picnic set up just down the block at Solomon Park.

Students and onlookers carried signs with phrases like “Lions not sheep,” “Treat me like I’m at the Super Bowl,” and “Let us breathe,” as well as more direct messages such as one reading “You don’t care about my health, you care about our money.”

During the protest, junior Nick Sims stood up to speak on behalf of his fellow students, many of whom said their grades had tanked since they stopped wearing their masks.

“We got threatened with suspension and failing our classes, so I was willing to get suspended over it because I found it unlawful,” said Sims, 16. “Then, they gave me a classroom in the office. I got a room just to myself, then it turned to six, then it turned to 10, then 12, then we got a real classroom … So now, there are like 30 of us — an entire classroom’s worth.”

“How is it different?” he asked.

The group of students sat in the park chiming in about their frustrations with the mandates, explaining how the rules seemed counterintuitive and the repercussions were now interfering with their extracurriculars.

“We sat outside from about 9 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. because they didn’t know what to do with us, and they wouldn’t suspend us because they knew it was illegal,” one student said.

“The school just doesn’t know what they are doing,” said another.

Vintage High is a closed campus and did not comment on the situation, and the group — led by Born Free founder Lindsey Grega — moved out of sight from school grounds after the protesting students marched through the quad during lunch period.

“The thing that is hard for us as adults was to even notice that something wasn’t right here, and when we did, it was hard for us to speak up because we thought we were very alone,” Grega said to the crowd following the walk-out. “Then, we started talking to each other and getting really outspoken and brave and sharing information about how we felt and what disparities we could see.

"We saw that we have this whole community of people who are like-minded and like-hearted, and we feel stronger now.”

“It feels easier now, [and] that's how we want you to feel,” she continued. “We want you to feel supported, and we have your back.”

The small crowd hollered and clapped before Grega prompted the students seated in front of her.

“So, what’s next?”

The group said they plan to attend future city and county government meetings, as well as school board meetings where they hope to advocate for a mask-by-choice policy. In the meantime, these committed students are standing their ground.

“I am not a beaten dog,” Sims said. “I am a man that will stand taller when I talk to you, and I will rise up to your level.”

You can reach Sam Jones at 707-256-2221 and sjones@napanews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.