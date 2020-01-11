Vintner Igor Sill says he has settled with Napa Vision 2050 over his lawsuit that accused the environmental group of libeling him in an internet article.
Napa Vision 2050 made an offer and he accepted. He can’t discuss the terms, but he’s happy, Sill said on Thursday.
“It made all the sense in the world,” Sill said.
Dan Mufson of Napa Vision 2050, who was a defendant in the lawsuit, could not be reached for comment. Cynthia Gill Lawrence, attorney for Napa Vision 2050 and Mufson, said the settlement terms are confidential and all issues are resolved.
The case was to go to jury trial on Jan. 21.
Sill grows grapes along Atlas Peak Road several miles east of the city of Napa. He wrote a June 2017 article for The Wine Industry Network Advisor website called “The Magic Behind Napa’s Mountain Grown Wines.”
Napa Vision 2050 responded with a December 2017 article on its website, with Mufson listed as the author.
“The (Sill) article does not mention the reality on the ground as Sill is currently ripping out precious vernal pools on Atlas Peak to plant yet more grapes,” the Napa Vision 2050 article said. “Creating terror in the animal population as he acts to create terroir.”
Sill in turn sent Napa Vision 2050 an email stating he purposely avoided vernal pools and that he is an animal lover. Napa Vision 2050 didn’t retract its statements and Sill sued accusing the group of libel and negligent defamation, according to court papers.
Napa Vision 2050 asked the court for summary judgement dismissing the case. The group said Sill cannot prove the published statements are false and or made with malice. In effect, the group claimed the case had no merit and shouldn’t go to trial.
Napa County Superior Court a few weeks ago released a tentative ruling explaining why it intended to deny the request.
“I think the portrayal by the court was there were questions of fact,” Lawrence said. “You can’t have a summary judgement granted if there are questions of facts.”
Mufson said he didn’t have malice toward Sill when writing the article, the tentative ruling said. But the court saw issues that would have been further explored in a trial.
“Sill introduces evidence that Mufson did not investigate the accuracy of his contention that Sill ripped out vernal pools and created terror in the animal population,” the tentative ruling said.
Mufson in his deposition testified that several Napa Vision 2050 members provided him with information on Sill. Among them was Chris Malan, who said in an email to Mufson that equipment on Sill’s property was going to destroy wetlands, the tentative ruling said.
Malan is a local environmentalist who lives near the Sill property on Atlas Peak Road.
Sill introduced evidence that Mufson didn’t follow up with Malan to vet the facts or visit the Sill property before publishing. In addition, Sill introduced evidence that Malan may be biased against him. The two neighbors have a history of disputes, the tentative ruling said.
Napa Vision 2050 pointed to a paper by a consulting firm on the Sill property. This report said that “indicators of wetland hydrology were noted, such as the presence of drainage patterns, surface soil cracks, saturated soil and deep cattle hoof prints.”
But the court was unconvinced this applied to the .74 acres where Sill replanted and expanded his vineyard. The defendants “have not met their initial burden of showing Sill ripped out vernal pools to plant more grapes,” the tentative ruling said.
A property owner before Sill said he used to pasture horses in this area and that it was dry and rocky, the tentative ruling said.
“We think the court got it wrong,” Lawrence said. “We were ready to go to trial.”
With the confidential settlement, the lawsuit will not go to trial. Sill praised the way his attorney James Jones handled the case.
Sill lost his winery and a house in the Atlas Peak fire, though his vineyard survived. A rebuilt home should be finished this summer, Sill said.
“They’re just putting Sheetrock in, so that to me is a good milestone,” he said.
A rebuilt winery could be finished in 2023 or 2024, he said. In the meantime, he continues making his Sill Family Vineyards wine at another location.