Viral ‘Devious Licks’ challenge incites vandalism at St. Helena schools

So far RLS has handled the discipline internally without involving police, although School Resource Officer Melissa Brown is aware of the issue, Cox said. Brown is on vacation this week and unavailable for comment.

Schools have warned teachers to be aware of the October challenge to “smack a staff member,” or in some variants “slap a teacher.” A South Carolina teacher was reportedly struck in the back of the head on Friday, but no staff members have been assaulted in St. Helena.

“Everyone is aware of the October challenge but there would be some serious, life-altering ramifications/consequences should anybody follow through,” Scinto said.

“Frankly I’d be very surprised if we had anything like that happen,” said Cox, stressing that the overwhelming majority of RLS students are “good kids.” “That’s a bridge too far and I think our students know better.”

Cox said middle-schoolers are especially susceptible to viral challenges because they are experiencing intense peer pressure at a time when their prefrontal cortex, which helps them connect actions with consequences, is still developing.