Virtual Graduation page to honor Napa Valley's Class of 2020

To help honor the Class of 2020, the Napa Valley Register has created a special Virtual Graduation page to pay tribute to graduating high school seniors: https://napavalleyregister.com/virtual_graduations.

Families are encouraged to visit the website to create free profiles to pay tribute to their graduating seniors. The online submission form is easy to fill out and helps families highlight their student's accomplishments. Photos may also be uploaded to be included with the profile.

Graduate profiles are uploaded to the website within 24 hours. Share student profiles on your social media pages as well as send links to family and friends to share the good news.

The community is invited to visit the Napa Valley Register Virtual Graduation page to meet the Class of 2020 and wish them well in the future.

The Napa Valley Register Virtual Graduation page is presented by Redwood Credit Union and sponsored by Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza, Napa City Councilmember Scott Sedgley, and Rep. Mike Thompson.

For more information about graduation profiles, email Online editor Samie Hartley at shartley@napanews.com.