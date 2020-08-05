You have permission to edit this article.
Virtual preview of Napa's Junior Livestock Auction set for Saturday

Junior Livestock Auction 2019

Victoria Politz from Las Amigas 4-H showcases her pig at the Junior Livestock Auction at the Napa Town & Country Fair in 2019. This year's auction will be conducted online on Thursday, Aug. 13. 

 Samie Hartley, Register file photo

Rep. Mike Thompson and Napa County Supervisor Belia Ramos will hold a Virtual Preview to the Junior Livestock Auction on Saturday.

They will be joined by local 4-H and Future Farmers of America students in helping to inform the public about how to support this year’s virtual Junior Livestock Auction. The auction, which benefits youngsters who raise animals,  is going virtual since Napa Town & Country Fair was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The virtual preview will be Saturday at 4:30 p.m. To participate in the Zoom preview, go to bit.ly/2020JLA

The preview can also be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/mikethompsonforcongress

Internet bidding for the virtual auction will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, with animals to be delivered to winning bidders Aug. 15 and 16 at the fairgrounds.

