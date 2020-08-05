Virtual preview of Napa's Junior Livestock Auction set for Saturday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rep. Mike Thompson and Napa County Supervisor Belia Ramos will hold a Virtual Preview to the Junior Livestock Auction on Saturday.

They will be joined by local 4-H and Future Farmers of America students in helping to inform the public about how to support this year’s virtual Junior Livestock Auction. The auction, which benefits youngsters who raise animals, is going virtual since Napa Town & Country Fair was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The virtual preview will be Saturday at 4:30 p.m. To participate in the Zoom preview, go to bit.ly/2020JLA

The preview can also be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/mikethompsonforcongress