Virtual preview of Napa's Junior Livestock Auction set for Saturday

Rep. Mike Thompson and Napa County Supervisor Belia Ramos will hold a Virtual Preview to the Junior Livestock Auction on Saturday.
They will be joined by local 4-H and Future Farmers of America students in helping to inform the public about how to support this year’s virtual Junior Livestock Auction. The auction, which benefits youngsters who raise animals, is going virtual since Napa Town & Country Fair was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The virtual preview will be Saturday at 4:30 p.m. To participate in the Zoom preview, go to bit.ly/2020JLA
The preview can also be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/mikethompsonforcongress
Internet bidding for the virtual auction will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, with animals to be delivered to winning bidders Aug. 15 and 16 at the fairgrounds.
