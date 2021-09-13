Virtual town hall on climate change, environmental stewardship, drought

Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, will host a virtual town hall Sept. 21 on climate change, environmental stewardship and the drought featuring a panel discussion with top state natural resources and conservancy officials.

The town hall will be streamed live over multiple channels and broadcast on KSVY Sonoma. Panelists will take live and submitted questions. Guests will include Wade Crowfoot, California Natural Resources secretary; Joaquin Esquivel, chair of the State Water Board; and Jay Ziegler, director of external affairs for The Nature Conservancy.