Virtual town hall on climate change, environmental stewardship, drought

State Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa
FOR THE REGISTER
Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, will host a virtual town hall Sept. 21 on climate change, environmental stewardship and the drought featuring a panel discussion with top state natural resources and conservancy officials.
The town hall will be streamed live over multiple channels and broadcast on KSVY Sonoma. Panelists will take live and submitted questions. Guests will include Wade Crowfoot, California Natural Resources secretary; Joaquin Esquivel, chair of the State Water Board; and Jay Ziegler, director of external affairs for The Nature Conservancy.
The event will start at 6 p.m. It will be broadcast on KSVY 91.3 FM, and stream live at
KSVY.org, Dodd’s senate Facebook page, Dodd’s district page, and SonomaTV.org.
To submit questions, email
townhall@ksvy.org or call (707) 933-9133.
Dodd represents the 3rd Senate District, which includes all or portions of Napa, Solano, Yolo, Sonoma, Contra Costa, and Sacramento counties.
