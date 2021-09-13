 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virtual town hall on climate change, environmental stewardship, drought

Virtual town hall on climate change, environmental stewardship, drought

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
State Sen. Bill Dodd

State Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa

 Submitted photo

Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, will host a virtual town hall Sept. 21 on climate change, environmental stewardship and the drought featuring a panel discussion with top state natural resources and conservancy officials.

The town hall will be streamed live over multiple channels and broadcast on KSVY Sonoma. Panelists will take live and submitted questions. Guests will include Wade Crowfoot, California Natural Resources secretary; Joaquin Esquivel, chair of the State Water Board; and Jay Ziegler, director of external affairs for The Nature Conservancy.

The event will start at 6 p.m. It will be broadcast on KSVY 91.3 FM, and stream live at KSVY.org, Dodd’s senate Facebook page, Dodd’s district page, and SonomaTV.org.

To submit questions, email townhall@ksvy.org or call (707) 933-9133.

Dodd represents the 3rd Senate District, which includes all or portions of Napa, Solano, Yolo, Sonoma, Contra Costa, and Sacramento counties.

These firefighters went fearlessly into the heart of the unknown to save lives during 9/11. A look at the firefighters from the FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Task Force, who traveled across the country from California to help in the valiant efforts on 9/11 attacks.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

This is the 'MooLoo,' the cow potty training device that could reduce agricultural emissions

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News