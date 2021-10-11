 Skip to main content
Virtual town hall on the latest from Sacramento

State Sen. Bill Dodd

State Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa

 Submitted photo

Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, will host a virtual town hall Oct. 18 bringing the latest updates from Sacramento and featuring panelists Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis and Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins. Among the topics to be discussed will be highlights of the legislative and budget year as well as the road ahead for 2022.

The town hall will be streamed live over multiple channels and broadcast on KSVY Sonoma. Panelists will take live and submitted questions.

The event will start at 6 p.m. It will be broadcast on KSVY 91.3 FM, and stream live at KSVY.org, Dodd’s senate Facebook page, Dodd’s district page, and SonomaTV.org.

To submit questions, email townhall@ksvy.org or call (707) 933-9133.

Dodd represents the 3rd Senate District, which includes all or portions of Napa, Solano, Yolo, Sonoma, Contra Costa, and Sacramento counties.

