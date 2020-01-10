A Visalia couple who set traps for suspected bike thieves, then attacked them with a baseball bat and posted the videos wound up in jail themselves, police reported.
Corey Curnutt, 25, and Savannah Grillot, 29, face charges of assault with a deadly weapon and conspiracy, according to Sgt. Mike Verissimo.
The alleged assaults took place in 2019 from July to November and were posted on YouTube, Verissimo said.
Police believe the couple planted a bicycle in their front yard and waited for someone to steal it. Once the bike was taken, the couple would rush from their house and assault the victim with a baseball bat. Four victims, who suffered non-life threatening injuries, have been identified.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call detective James Cummings at 559-713-4722.