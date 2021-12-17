Visit Napa Valley discusses pandemic visitor rebound efforts

Visit Napa Valley is seeing signs that wine country tourism is gradually rebounding from twin 2020 blows of COVID-19 and massive wildfires, including the Glass Fire that burned into Napa Valley itself.

“Obviously, we’ve been through the worst ever experience for the hospitality industry here in Napa County over the last two years,” said Linsey Gallagher, the group’s CEO.

She cited data predicting wine country visitation will return to pre-pandemic levels in three years and visitor spending in five years. This research from the San Francisco Travel Association looked at north-of-San Francisco wine regions, including Napa and Sonoma counties.

Based on summer visitation and a fall that really hasn’t softened as usual, she’s confident Napa Valley is going to recover well ahead of these projections, Gallagher said.

Visit Napa Valley promotes the hospitality industry and tries to attract visitors to Napa County for overnight visits. Gallagher on Tuesday made a presentation to the Napa County Board of Supervisors.

Before the pandemic, Napa Valley had 3.85 million visitors a year and they spent $2.23 billion supporting local businesses. The visitor industry generated $85.1 million in tax revenues for local services, according to Visit Napa Valley.

Local lodging revenue totals show the COVID-19 cliff. The amount fell from more than $400 million in 2019 to less than $200 million on 2020, and has rebounded to more than $300 million this year.

“We still have a ways to go, but certainly headed in the right direction,” Gallagher said.

Data from Smith Travel Research shows that Napa County lodging in 2021 has an average daily rate of $406. That compares to $202 for Sonoma County, $261 for Monterey County and $158 for San Francisco. It also compares to $344 for pre-pandemic Napa.

Within Napa County, the average daily rate ranges from $152 in American Canyon to $307 in the city of Napa to $463 in Calistoga to $777 in Yountville.

“It doesn’t matter to us if 3.85 million people come again,” Gallagher said. “It could be 2 million people. But if the revenue recovers, I think that’s a win for our community, for our residents as well as for our visitors.”

County Board of Supervisors Chairperson Alfredo Pedroza picked up on the high average room rate numbers and mentioned quality versus quantity.

“Can we sustain that?” he said. “Because I think what you’re saying is very powerful — we can have less people but consuming more, creating more localized revenue for all of us. Are we going to be staying in that space?”

It’s early to tell, Gallagher said. Probably there will be some softening of that average room rate.

“Look, if we’re double Sonoma County…” Gallagher began.

“There’s nothing wrong with that,” Pedroza said to laughter.

The rates are a result of the work Napa County has done managing COVID-19 and making health and safety a priority. The county closed down more than many neighboring regions, Gallagher said.

“Our reputation out there is very positive,” she said. “We are seen as a health conscious and very safety driven destination, but one which you can travel and have a great experience at the same time.”

One issue is having a labor force to accommodate demand, said John Evans, managing director of Silverado Resort and Spa. Most businesses went through the past nine months of good volume with far fewer workers than usual.

“That's going to be an important aspect of it, to retain that level of service where people feel good about what they’re paying to come to Napa Valley,” Evans said.

County supervisors talked about bringing smaller corporate meetings to the valley. The county doesn’t have a convention center that can hold large gatherings beyond several hundred people.

“Really what we’ve seen a lot of in the last three to six months is the 15-to-30 person gathering,” Gallagher said. “It’s an executive committee or leadership team that’s been on Zoom purgatory for a year-and half, and they want to go somewhere.”

Nor does she see this as a short-term trend related solely to the pandemic.

“I think this is a space we can own in a very meaningful way going forward,” Gallagher said.

Participants want to be outdoors and do things between meetings, Gallagher said. Napa County offers such experiences as wine, hot air balloons, bike trails and Napa Valley Wine Train.

“You’ve convince me,” county Supervisor Brad Wagenknecht said.

Don’t forget about Moore Creek Park and other parks, Supervisor Ryan Gregory said. This hiking park is located near Lake Hennessey in the mountains east of Rutherford.

He’d like Napa County to be known not only for great food, great wine and great accommodations, but also really cool outdoor recreation, Gregory said.

“Hashtag, ‘work off those calories,’ ” he said.

Pedroza asked if Lake Berryessa will be able to compliment the experience Napa Valley offers visitors. The county wants resorts at the reservoir in the eastern county to be redeveloped and revitalized.

“I think that is a diamond in the rough, as they say,” Gallagher said.

Visit Napa Valley wants reach the luxury marketing segment in the age range of 45 to 65, with annual income of $200,000 and higher and with above-average wine knowledge.

“When you have a rate as high as what we’re getting on average, we need to lean in on luxury, and we need to be proud of that and we need to offer that experience,” Gallagher said.

But Visit Napa Valley also wants to reach “aspirational” travelers who tend to be younger, are experientially driven and tend think of Napa Valley as a place their parents or grandparents visited, she said.

She’s excited about the ways Visit Napa Valley is starting to connect with these younger visitors. At the same time, it doesn’t want to alienate the parents and grandparents who are also important, she said.

“That’s a marketing challenge we face, but one that I think we’re up to the task,” Gallagher said.

Visit Napa Valley is doing a marketing brand relaunch. As part of the research, it asked visitors what they thought about the Napa Valley experience.

Among the key words that came up most often: luxury, relaxing, fun, expensive, earthy, wine, corporate, agricultural, scenic, refined, natural, elegance, authentic, organic, peaceful, magical, serene, beautiful, classy, timeless, microclimate, getaway and laid-back.

