To provide insight into tourism trends in the Napa Valley from January through March of this year, Visit Napa Valley compiled data from Smith Travel Research, Cvent and other public sources to provide a snapshot of the first quarter of 2023 and a look ahead to the coming months.

The Napa Valley's average daily room rate (ADR) is seeing a natural correction

Slightly lower average daily room rates indicate that the current high nightly rates are correcting in response to demand, according to the report.

Year-to-date from January to March, ADR in Napa County has decreased by 3.6% compared to the same period a year ago, with Yountville and unincorporated Napa County seeing the steepest drops at 14% and 19% respectively. American Canyon's ADR has remained steady, according to STR data. With lower ADR than other cities in Napa County, American Canyon properties continue to offer ideal lodging options for budget-conscious travelers and families.

ADR trends in Napa Valley mirror other destinations

Napa Valley has not been alone in seeing historically high ADRs; other destinations like Monterey, Sonoma, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties all posted double-digit percentage increases in 2022, said the report. However, Napa Valley’s high ratio of luxury lodging (50% of totals lodging in Napa Valley, compared with 11% statewide), combined with a small supply (just 5,700 hotel rooms in all), means that the destination continues to command a higher overall ADR than other destinations.

ADR Comparisons, 2022 vs. 2019

Napa Valley (up 42%)

Santa Barbara County (up 41%)

Monterey County (up 32%)

San Luis Obispo County (up 27%)

Sonoma County (up 26%)

Inclement weather impacted Napa Valley visitation, improved drought status

The unusually rainy winter impacted visitation to Napa Valley, said the report. Occupancy and ADR were slightly down compared to March 2022.

March 2023, which had 16 days of rain, saw a 26% decrease in foot traffic at the Napa Valley Welcome Center compared to 2022. The positive effect of the rainfall is that after the sixth-wettest March on record over the last 129 years, Napa County is no longer experiencing drought conditions, which has long-term benefits for the region’s tourism-based economy.

First-quarter 2023 travel trends

Group business trends stabilize; Napa Valley is poised to capitalize on macro-trends: The Visit Napa Valley sales team has seen a 13.6% increase in requests for rooms and event space (known as "leads") compared to the same time period in 2019, indicating that demand is returning to pre-pandemic patterns. According to Cvent – a software company used by planners nationwide for event management, marketing and attendee engagement – meeting planners report that clients are requesting more experiential gatherings and smaller meetings, with an increase in incentive and C-suite-level meetings.

Meeting planners are also looking to book shorter events, building in time for attendees to extend for leisure purposes, making the Napa Valley uniquely qualified to cater to this business opportunity.

International travel returns

As borders open up, visitors are more comfortable traveling abroad again. Visit Napa Valley expects an uptick in travelers from international markets, including Great Britain, Mexico, Japan and Canada. According to Visit California, international visitation to California is expected to increase 26% in 2023 compared to 2022.

Return to predictable seasonal visitation trends

Historically, from November to March, Napa Valley experiences a predictable shoulder season, coined “Cabernet Season,” with lodging occupancy rates dropping as much as 20 to 25% from high season, which occurs locally between May and October.

Worker hiring and retention remains paramount

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that there are nearly 2 million job openings in the leisure and hospitality sectors, indicating that hiring and retaining workers will continue to be the industry’s chief challenge.

Visit Napa Valley’s paid media campaign, Crush That Career, joins other industry efforts to re-attract talent to Napa Valley and the hospitality industry as the work force continues to recover, said the report.