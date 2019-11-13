Visit Napa Valley leaders say the organization is using its $7.5 million annual budget to “strategically manage” the tourism stream it tries to attract to wine country.
They emphasized “strategic.” Some residents have questioned whether Napa County needs more tourists, given the perception that too much of a good thing has resulted in traffic and a glut of hospitality jobs that pay too little for local housing prices.
Visit Napa Valley CEO Linsey Gallagher gave the good news of the tourism story to the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
Overnight guests increased 2.5 times more than day-trip visitors since 2016, Gallagher said. Visitor spending outpaced growth by almost two times during that same period.
“Our visitors are staying longer and spending more money,” she said.
Napa Valley had 3.85 million visitors in 2018, of which 35.5 percent stayed overnight. Visitors spent $2.23 billion supporting local businesses and generated $85.1 million in tax revenues for local services, Gallagher said.
Visit Napa Valley takes some of the credit. For example, the group said its promotional efforts resulted in more than 1.3 billion people across the globe having the chance to learn about Napa Valley through social media, magazine and newspaper articles and websites. It tallied impressions and circulations.
Resident James Hinton during public comments objected to the group’s Tourism Matters program. Visit Napa Valley launched the effort a few years ago with the stated goal of better telling the community about tourism benefits.
“Stop spending this money marketing to us that this thing is a good idea ... this is a waste of the money,” Hinton said.
A Visit Napa Valley report said the tourism industry supports 15,872 people in the community. Given that, resident Eve Kahn asked why none of the Visit Napa Valley money is going to housing.
“I ask you – is this really the time to cut the cord?” she said to supervisors. “Do we really need to support this organization or do we need to modify their objectives and their spending to match the needs we have, which is housing?”
Deputy County Executive Officer Molly Rattigan said the funding that goes to Visit Napa Valley cannot be spent on housing.
Eighty-seven percent of Visit Napa Valley’s $7.5-million budget comes from an assessment charged to lodging guests. Local hotel and lodging operators in 2010 asked the Board of Supervisors to create the assessment, with rules on how the money can be spent.
The assessment on hotel room bills is 2 percent, with 1.5 percent going to Visit Napa Valley and .5 percent to Napa County and its cities for tourism-related spending. The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted to give $437,000 of its share for the unincorporated county to Visit Napa Valley for certain advertising campaigns.
Unlike the cities, the county doesn’t have a chamber of commerce, so it makes sense to give part of the assessment to Visit Napa Valley, Board of Supervisors Chair Ryan Gregory said.
Napa County has also spent its share of the assessment on other expenses that relate to tourism under the assessment guidelines. Last year, it provided $20,000 to improve RV camping at Skyline Wilderness Park. This year, it is providing $100,000 for the Napa Valley Vine Trail.
“I do appreciate the flexibility is in there to do some of those additional things, in addition to marketing Napa,” Gregory said.
But that spending flexibility doesn’t extend to housing.
Separate from the 2-percent tourism-related assessment are transient occupancy taxes totaling 13 percent that visitors also pay on hotel rooms. County voters approved the transient occupancy taxes.
Of the 13 percent in transient occupancy taxes, 12 percent goes to the general funds of Napa County and its five cities to be spent on community services. The remaining 1 percent passed by voters in 2018 goes to the county and its cities to be spent on workforce housing.