Visitors have been pumping up Napa's economy for 150 years

Tourists have flocked to Napa Valley since pioneer days, though they originally focused more on water than wine.
The valley had its wineries and vineyards in the mid-to-late 19th century that created the area’s mystique. But the San Francisco elite and others came here attracted largely by mineral waters and hot springs.
Visitors traveled to resorts such as Calistoga Hot Springs, Aetna Springs and Napa Soda Springs. They traveled by boat up the Napa River, by horse-drawn stage coaches on dirt roads and by train.
“The first tourism was for the resorts,” local historian Rebecca Yerger said. “It was called rusticating. It was a whole movement at that time.”
Vineyards provided a scenic backdrop for these forays. Thomas Gregory in his 1912 Napa County history wrote that the valley by the 1880s seemed like a vast vineyard from the city Napa to north of St. Helena.
The Napa County Board of Supervisors in 1887 issued a 50-page booster booklet called “Napa County Resources.” Its objective was “conveying to strangers reliable information concerning Napa County.”
“The leading industry of Napa County is grape culture and wine making,” the booklet said.
But the booklet waited until page 28 to make that statement and never pitched winery tourism. Its travel instruction page told visitors how to reach such destinations as the Veterans Home and Angwin summer resort.
By then, Napa had already begun transforming the tourism focus from water to wine.
Charles Krug winery on its website says the winery opened for public tastings in 1882. Yerger said vintner Gustave Niebaum of Inglenook was among the wine visitor visionaries of the late 1800s.
“Others saw the financial wisdom of getting your customers to come to your winery,” she said.
Vine-destroying phylloxera in the late 1800s and Prohibition from 1920 to 1933 dampened that first wave of winery tourism.
Winery tourism became more of a focus after Prohibition, Yerger said. Wineries had to reeducate the American palate and hosting wine tastings was a way to do this.
The famed “Welcome … Napa Valley” signs near Calistoga and Oakville were created in 1949 by Napa Valley Vintners. Those signs feature a depiction of a grape cluster and the Robert Louis Stevenson quote, “And the wine is bottled poetry.”
Even so, some in Napa County by the 1960s saw the valley’s future as urban growth, not agriculture and wineries. California made plans for a freeway extending up the valley.
Instead, the county in 1968 created the agricultural preserve. Farms, wineries and winery tourism ended up forming the backbone of today's economy.
