Visitors have been pumping up Napa's economy for 150 years

By then, Napa had already begun transforming the tourism focus from water to wine.

Charles Krug winery on its website says the winery opened for public tastings in 1882. Yerger said vintner Gustave Niebaum of Inglenook was among the wine visitor visionaries of the late 1800s.

“Others saw the financial wisdom of getting your customers to come to your winery,” she said.

Vine-destroying phylloxera in the late 1800s and Prohibition from 1920 to 1933 dampened that first wave of winery tourism.

Winery tourism became more of a focus after Prohibition, Yerger said. Wineries had to reeducate the American palate and hosting wine tastings was a way to do this.

The famed “Welcome … Napa Valley” signs near Calistoga and Oakville were created in 1949 by Napa Valley Vintners. Those signs feature a depiction of a grape cluster and the Robert Louis Stevenson quote, “And the wine is bottled poetry.”

Even so, some in Napa County by the 1960s saw the valley’s future as urban growth, not agriculture and wineries. California made plans for a freeway extending up the valley.