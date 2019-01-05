SAN FRANCISCO — With the federal shutdown in effect, officials with Golden Gate National Recreation Area are reminding visitors about limited service.
Muir Woods National Monument in Marin County will remain open through the weekend with visitor services operating but is set to close Monday. After the weekend, there won't be any shuttle service, visitor services, parking or bathrooms open. Anyone with a reservation during the closure will be refunded if they made the purchase through the park's website.
Because of an agreement with Alcatraz Cruises, services and operations will continue at Alcatraz Island. Similarly, an agreement with Siren Canteen will keep Stinson Beach open until Monday, GGNRA officials said.
Other open sites include Ocean Beach, Crissy Field, Lands End and the Marin Headlands.
Visitors are being asked to "Pack it In and Pack it Out" at the GGNRA's sites because of the lack of trash removal services. Also, bathrooms may be closed, according to GGNRA officials.
Point Bonita Lighthouse and the Nike Missile Site remain closed.