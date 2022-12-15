Visitors urged to avoid Napa Valley Vine Trail construction zone near Calistoga

As workers prepare to pave a new Upvalley section of the Napa Valley Vine Trail, officials are asking residents not to walk or bicycle through the construction area south of Calistoga.

The Napa Valley Transportation Authority called on visitors to avoid the Vine Trail project area from Bothe-Napa Valley State Park north to Dunaweal Lane, where paving work may start as soon as Monday. The segment is scheduled to open to foot and bike traffic in the summer of 2023.

The area will remain closed for safety reasons because of lengthy gaps in the trail corridor during construction, NVTA said in a news release Wednesday afternoon. Work crews will build bridges, culverts and retaining walls along the route.

“It’s because of safety concerns that we urge the public to stay clear of the trail until it opens," the authority’s executive director Kate Miller said in the statement. “Weather has been cooperating so far, we are making good progress, and we appreciate the public’s patience.”

The end of the segment at Dunaweal Lane will flow into a short, existing Vine Trail stretch. Another section, also slated to open next summer, will extend into the city of Calistoga, the trail’s northern terminus.

South of Bothe park, the Vine Trail is under construction down to St. Helena. Work on the trail between St. Helena and Calistoga began in July.

When complete, the Vine Trail will extend 47 miles from Calistoga to the Vallejo Ferry Terminal. The longest portions already open run from Yountville into the city of Napa.

