Vitalant blood centers are reporting a "critical need" for platelets and type O blood donations. Donors of all other blood types are also needed.
In emergency situations, when a patient’s blood type isn’t known, doctors reach for type O blood first until the patient can be stabilized, said a news release from Vitalant. Platelets have a very short shelf life—only five days.
Vitalant stated the company needs to collect 500 donations of all types per day to replenish the supply and meet the needs of area patients.
According to Vitalant, blood donations collected in late December and early January were down 47 percent compared to the first two weeks of December "making it challenging to maintain an adequate blood supply."
To schedule an appointment to give blood, go to vitalant.org or call 877-258-4825. Walk-in donors are always welcome.
The Napa Vitalant is located at 3230 Beard Road.