Voices from the Vineyard: 2020 harvest, cut short by North Bay wildfires, 'devastating' for wellbeing of farmworkers

For Rogelio, who requested only his first name be used because he is in the process of applying for citizenship, the financial loss is a titanic one. In its wake, he and his partner, Maria Pizano, have struggled to keep their heads above water, especially as a chronic illness has in recent months forced Pizano to step away from her work in eldercare.

“We’re behind on rent, on bills — we just don’t have the money,” Rogelio said in Spanish. Like Eduardo, they’d been partially reliant on a local food bank. In February, the pair managed to pay only half of their $2,000 rent they share with Maria’s teenaged daughter; the rest, they knew, would come due eventually.

“We had to take out a loan, and we’re paying it back little by little,” Pizano added in Spanish, describing how she and Rogelio had qualified for a loan from a small-dollar loan company.

For Rogelio, the impact of the shortened harvest on his wellbeing has gone far beyond the financial: he has bouts of depression and anxiety, Pizano said, seated across from him at their dinner table. Sometimes he might suffer from seemingly worry-induced headaches, or go a whole day without eating very much at all — the stress strips him of his appetite, according to Pizano.

“We are more indebted than we have ever been,” she added.