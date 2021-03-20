Voices from the Vineyard: Napa Valley Register launches reporting project on health of North Bay farmworkers

And many of the men and women who work in the North Bay’s vineyards are simply doing their best to survive and support their families, according to Herman Varela, a former farmworker who now works as a community outreach coordinator for Dignity Health in Yolo County – a mission that often means these workers aren’t in regular contact with a healthcare provider unless it’s an absolute emergency, even if they do have health insurance.

I’m incredibly grateful to say that I was chosen as a grant recipient by the Center for Health Journalism in January. My initial reporting has taken me as far as Lodi; it has also taken me to the homes of farmworkers only a few blocks away from my own apartment in Napa. Already, it’s opened my eyes to the incredible network of community organizations and individual advocates who are working diligently to support the North Bay’s farmworkers through this unprecedented time.