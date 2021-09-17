Volcanic, high elevation vineyards produce small grapes with thick skins

In his winemaking, Arpad Molnar sources grapes from two very different extremes. The first — his father’s vineyard — lies at the base of the Mayacamas Mountains, and the second sits at 2,640 feet atop the volcanic soils of Red Lake County.

When first planting the latter, which would be named Obsidian Ridge, Molnar and the rest of the Obsidian viticulture crew weren’t entirely sure what they were getting into.

They knew that the site was near the Clear Lake Volcanic Field and that the towering Cobb Mountain and Mount Konocti would have some sort of impact on their grapes, but upon digging, they were shocked to find larger-than-life chunks of Obsidian beneath their soon-to-be-planted vineyard. After some major heavy lifting, the high-elevation and widely varied plot was planted, and a few years later, Obsidian had its first drinkable vintage.

“The hard part was waiting to see if the grapes were gonna be any good,” said Molnar. “That was the biggest leap for us.”

Since planting the Obsidian Ridge vineyard in 1999, Molnar and his employees in the field have learned a lot about adapting to the site’s harsh climate, which has a tendency to leave vines exposed to the elements due to the elevation level.