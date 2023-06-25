Frozen fruit products including cherries and blueberries sold at six major retailers have been voluntarily recalled for possible Listeria contamination, the Food and Drug Administration shared on its website Wednesday.

The products, sold at Walmart, Whole Foods, Trader Joe's, Target and Aldi stores, were voluntarily recalled by Sunrise Growers Inc., a subsidiary of global natural food company SunOpta Inc. The company's announcement of the recall was shared on the FDA website.

The products are linked to pineapple provided by a third-party supplier, the company said.

There is a potential for the products to be linked to Listeria monocytogenes contamination, which can cause infections in people, the FDA said.

The announcement instructed consumers to check their freezers for the recalled product, not to consume it and either discard the product or return it to the store for a full refund.

Consumers seeking information may email recall@sunrisegrowers.com or call 888-490-5591 Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PDT. Detailed information is also available on the FDA website.