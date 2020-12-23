Volunteering is ‘expanding experience' for Calistoga’s Erika Pusey

All it takes is a couple of hours

Pusey is also full of suggestions for those who would like to volunteer but don’t know where to start.

“Find something you are interested in, and maybe have a passion about. When peoples’ passions can align with their volunteerism that’s a wonderful thing,” said.

Many of those whom Pusey works alongside are retired. She herself, as a bookkeeper, has a flexible schedule. But there are some organizations where all that’s required is a couple of hours a month.

And for those who would like to volunteer, but are concerned about COVID-19, there are often jobs involving paperwork or data entry that can help organizations.

“Through COVID-19, there are people who are volunteering just once a month for three or four hours, and that’s just fine. And because of the need, people have been at both food pantries in town,” she said. “I know there are five women dedicated to filling out USDA forms once each month. They complete the last and essential task of the regular food distribution,” she said.

One of the things she enjoys is watching younger people volunteer.