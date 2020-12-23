Volunteering is ‘expanding experience' for Calistoga’s Erika Pusey

CALISTOGA — She could affectionately be called “The lady with the clipboard.”
Erika Pusey is easy to run into in town. Her numerous volunteer efforts bring her to the Calistoga polling center during elections; to the Farmers Market advocating for adoptable pets from Wine Country Animal Lovers, and gathering signatures for an Active Transportation Advisory Committee petition; processing recipients at Calistoga’s two Food Pantries, and serving on the board at the Community Garden.
“Volunteering has changed my life. I have experienced people, inspiration and purpose that I might otherwise have never known. I have learned and stretched and expanded,” she said. “And I know this, I always receive much more than I give.”
Pusey says the variety and depth of these and other experiences has widened her perspective on serving the community. Even if you’ve only got an hour a week, “The rewards are huge. (Volunteering) expands us in so many ways. We learn more about ourselves, and we learn about other people,” she said “I definitely feel that every volunteering experience has expanded who I am.”
Pusey says she was “late to volunteering” in her mid- to late-thirties. She had been visiting Calistoga with her family all her life, and moved permanently in 1988. Years later, she got involved with one of the community gardens, and she was hooked on volunteering.
All it takes is a couple of hours
Pusey is also full of suggestions for those who would like to volunteer but don’t know where to start.
“Find something you are interested in, and maybe have a passion about. When peoples’ passions can align with their volunteerism that’s a wonderful thing,” said.
Many of those whom Pusey works alongside are retired. She herself, as a bookkeeper, has a flexible schedule. But there are some organizations where all that’s required is a couple of hours a month.
And for those who would like to volunteer, but are concerned about COVID-19, there are often jobs involving paperwork or data entry that can help organizations.
“Through COVID-19, there are people who are volunteering just once a month for three or four hours, and that’s just fine. And because of the need, people have been at both food pantries in town,” she said. “I know there are five women dedicated to filling out USDA forms once each month. They complete the last and essential task of the regular food distribution,” she said.
One of the things she enjoys is watching younger people volunteer.
“At the Food Pantry we have had young adults from the Montanez and Vazquez families volunteering with their mother and aunt, and also teenagers from the Herndon and Flynn families directing traffic and moving food. Brody, grandson of long-time volunteer Jody Boyadjieff, is a veteran and beloved volunteer.”
Pusey has been at the Calistoga Cares food pantry for about three years, and also with Catholic Charities at Our Lady of Perpetual Help church. She coordinates clients with the intake crew.
“There are people in the group who care so much, and are so empathetic towards their fellow citizens,” she said.
At the community garden, Pusey has both volunteered and was on the board from 2001 – 2008. Pam Kinsey, she says, was an instrumental role model and mentor. Since, she has watched and emulated others.
For the garden, “What I’m hoping is in the next year I might be able to entice somebody like Pam and Sally Manfredi enticed me, to invite someone to try being on the board. It’s a great experience.”
In 2016, Pusey was inspired to play a part in the presidential election and volunteered at the Calistoga polling station, and helped sort ballots in Napa.
Each volunteer experience has introduced her to something different, she emphasized.
“I get so much out of it, meeting the people I do, whether they’re board members, or people that come through the food pantry. It’s really rewarding and inspiring on so many levels. I see people on a regular basis that make me think ‘wow’ look at how they are helping, how they are moving through this crisis, showing generosity and grace.”
“I always felt like I was receiving so much from the garden, it was a wonderful way to spend time outside. This was something for the greater good, ‘beyond oneself’,” she said.
