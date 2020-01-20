Land Trust of Napa County’s Megan Lilla, right, helps 8-year-old Elliott Miluso, left, and 6-year-old Geffen Abramovitch, middle, plant sage and mint seedlings during the Land Trust’s MLK Day of Service event at Connolly Ranch. About 25 volunteers removed invasive plant species like French broom and Himalayan blackberry while also planting some native seedlings. A variety of events encouraging volunteering were held around Napa County on Monday.
