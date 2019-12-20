Walk down the Napa Valley Vine Trail near Imola Avenue on any given day and you might see people with name tags walking dogs.
That’s because the Napa County Animal Shelter and Adoption Center is nearby. The shelter at any one time might have 30 to 40 dogs that need walks and play time. Volunteers help out.
On a recent day, Royln Hiatt came to the shelter, saw from a chart that Pancake needed a walk and went to Pancake’s kennel. She got a tail-wagging welcome from the pit bull mix.
Hiatt’s own dog died about four years ago and she’s moved to a townhouse with no yard.
“This is my dog fix,” she said.
About four days a week, she comes to the shelter, grabs a leash and takes a dog out, then another, then another. She might spend an hour walking three or four dogs about a half-mile each.
“Most of them are easy,” Hiatt said. “I try to not take the ones who are stronger and harder to walk. Most of them do just fine.”
Of course, one day a favorite dog might no longer be at the shelter. Yet the adoption of a dog is cause for celebration.
“We get excited when they get their home,” Hiatt said.
Cheryl Meyer on a recent day walked a tail-wagging, pink sweater-wearing chihuahua mix named Penny. Meyer likes the reception she gets from the dogs when she comes to the shelter.
“Every time you walk in back, you’re like a rock star,” she said.
Her dog-walking volunteer work started some 20 years ago. She was walking her own dog in Browns Valley and had a parrot as well. A neighbor saw her and correctly surmised that she must be an animal lover.
The neighbor introduced Meyer to the world of volunteer dog-walking. Today, Meyer has four dogs at home, all from the shelter. She walks three to five dogs at the shelter most days of the week.
She estimates over the years she's had a few dozen foster dogs from the shelter. That allows her to work with a dog at her house and learn its personality, such as whether it is good riding in a car. Such information can help the dog be adopted.
The person who left the dog at the shelter might describe it as being food aggressive and prone to barking. Meyer might find out otherwise.
“I just take a dog home so I can give them a new story,” she said.
Animal Shelter Manager Erika Gamez said volunteers help the dogs get aerobic exercise and an outlet for their energy. Staff can only do so much.
The dogs should get out twice a day at a minimum, Gamez said.
“These volunteers go above and beyond,” she said. “Most of these dogs I would say get out three to four times. I like to joke that these dogs get out more than my dogs do.”
Go to https://www.countyofnapa.org/1031/Volunteer-Program to find out more about the animal shelter volunteer program, which besides dogs includes cats and rabbits. For more information, call 253-4382.
