Volunteers are needed Saturday to help assemble 1,000 care packages for people in the military who are serving overseas.
This is Operation: With Love from Home's 12th Annual Holiday Care Package Assembly.
Volunteers will work from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. or so in the Napa Valley College gym.
The event will open with Napa Boy Scouts presenting the colors and Kellie Fuller singing "The Star Spangled Banner." Rep. Mike Thompson will be a guest speaker. There will be recognition of active duty personnel, veterans and military families.