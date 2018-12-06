Try 1 month for 99¢
Operation: With Love From Home
Buy Now

Hundreds of volunteers worked two assembly lines during 'Operation: With Love From Home' in the Napa Valley College gymnasium in 2017, packing 1,200 packages to send to military members in 243 different locations. 

 Register file photo

Volunteers are needed Saturday to help assemble 1,000 care packages for people in the military who are serving overseas.

This is Operation: With Love from Home's 12th Annual Holiday Care Package Assembly. 

Volunteers will work from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. or so in the Napa Valley College gym.

The event will open with Napa Boy Scouts presenting the colors and Kellie Fuller singing "The Star Spangled Banner." Rep. Mike Thompson will be a guest speaker. There will be recognition of active duty personnel, veterans and military families.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

City Editor

Kevin has been city editor since September 2010. He joined the Register in 1973 as a reporter. He covered Napa City Hall and assorted other beats over the years. Kevin has been writing his Napa Journal column on Sundays since 1989.