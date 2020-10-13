Volunteers turn Rutherford Grange into distribution center for free clothing

RUTHERFORD -- On Sept. 27, Blythe Brakesman awoke mid-slumber party on her 14th birthday to hi-lo sirens. For the second time in a matter of weeks, it was time to evacuate her home in Angwin, and while it certainly wasn’t the birthday the newly minted freshman had in mind, upon discovering that one of her best friends — who had attended her sleepover party that weekend — lost her home in Deer Park, she immediately recruited her mom, Gretchen Brakesman, to help her collect clothes.
Within 24 hours, the Brakesmans had set up a fast-growing community donation drive in the garage of the Airbnb they evacuated to in Napa. “People that had lost their home were coming and taking a deep breath and finding out that there are people thinking about you, there are solutions, and there is help,” said Gretchen Brakesman. “We started seeing more people that we knew that were either displaced or lost their house and I knew it was going to have to get bigger than this.”
One week later, they had not only a significantly larger and more permanent location at the Rutherford Grange, which had been sitting empty since the pandemic started, but also official backing.
Tish Wagner, president of the Rutherford Grange and a member of Napa Valley Community Organizations Active in Disaster (COAD), got the two entities to essentially adopt the Brakesman family’s initiative. “Because we’re part of COAD, we’re official. The people can trust in it,” said Wagner.
Clothing racks and tables are set up neatly within the massive space and organized by type of clothing and gender; they have everything from coats and sweaters to activewear and shoes for adults, youth, and babies alike. Everything is free and shoppers can take as much as they need.
“They come through and they feel like they’re having a shopping experience,” said Brakesman. “We are not putting anything damaged, stressed out, or dirty. It’s all nice, gently used. A lot of it even has tags.”
“It’s nice how organized it is; it makes it a little easier to sort through. It can be daunting when you see all of the stuff at other places,” said Karolina Kazmarczyk. Her family and her in-laws both lost their homes in Deer Park last month and while friends had donated plenty of clothes for her two young daughters, Kazmarczyk said she was still wearing the outfit she evacuated in early that Sunday morning and had only Birkenstocks for shoes.
The operation is entirely run by volunteers, like Blythe Brakesman, her brother Ben, and several of her high school classmates, who have been volunteering their free time to help sort through clothes, fold, hang, and assist customers.
“It’s kind of like therapy,” said Wagner, whose daughter Carolyn has also been helping. “They get to see their friends and do something important while they’re seeing their friends.”
All COVID-19 safety protocols have been put in place in order to keep both shoppers and volunteers safe and on Thursday, Oct. 15, they have partnered with Adventist Health to offer free COVID testing. The goal is to provide access to evacuees who have been living in congregated situations. Heritage Eats will also be providing 100 meals that day.
While the Grange was set up to come to the immediate aid of fire victims, it’s truly available to anyone who needs it, Brakesman explained. This includes those affected by COVID-19 and anyone struggling to make ends meet. She said the Grange will remain as a community center at least through the end of the year and that they hope to find a permanent place for it, once the Grange is able to reopen for events.
The Rutherford Grange, 8550 St. Helena Highway, is open Tuesday through Friday, 2-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Those who want to help can email rutherfordgrangehall@gmail.com to set up an appointment to drop off clothing donations or schedule a time to volunteer.
Brakesman requests that donations are not dropped off without an appointment and that the clothes come in like-new condition, washed, and either folded or on hangers.
