Volunteers turn Rutherford Grange into distribution center for free clothing

Clothing racks and tables are set up neatly within the massive space and organized by type of clothing and gender; they have everything from coats and sweaters to activewear and shoes for adults, youth, and babies alike. Everything is free and shoppers can take as much as they need.

“They come through and they feel like they’re having a shopping experience,” said Brakesman. “We are not putting anything damaged, stressed out, or dirty. It’s all nice, gently used. A lot of it even has tags.”

“It’s nice how organized it is; it makes it a little easier to sort through. It can be daunting when you see all of the stuff at other places,” said Karolina Kazmarczyk. Her family and her in-laws both lost their homes in Deer Park last month and while friends had donated plenty of clothes for her two young daughters, Kazmarczyk said she was still wearing the outfit she evacuated in early that Sunday morning and had only Birkenstocks for shoes.

The operation is entirely run by volunteers, like Blythe Brakesman, her brother Ben, and several of her high school classmates, who have been volunteering their free time to help sort through clothes, fold, hang, and assist customers.